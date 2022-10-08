Friday area high school results/Saturday schedule

October 8, 2022
Friday Area High School Football
Rock Springs 48 – Cheyenne South 6
Green River 33 – Jackson 17
Lyman 58 – Thermopolis 25
Lovell 53 – Mountain View 20
Farson-Eden 83 – H.E.M. 6
Friday Area High School Volleyball
Riverton 3 – Green River 1
Rock Springs at Jackson – No Score
Mountain View 3 – Thermopolis 0
Lyman at Thermopolis – No Score
Rock River 1 – Farson-Eden 1 (at Kaycee)
Hulett 2 – Farson-Eden 0 (at Kaycee)
Dubois 1 – Farson-Eden 1 (at Kaycee)
Saturday Area High School Volleyball
Cody at Green River
Rock Springs at Star Valley
Mountain View at Worland
Lyman at Lovell
Farson-Eden continues to play at Kaycee
Saturday Area High School Girls Swimming
Rock Spring, Green River, and Lyman at Rawlins Invitational
Friday Area High School Cross Country
Rock Springs Invitational – No results available