Friday area high school results/Saturday schedule

October 8, 2022

Friday Area High School Football

Rock Springs 48 – Cheyenne South 6

Green River 33 – Jackson 17

Lyman 58 – Thermopolis 25

Lovell 53 – Mountain View 20

Farson-Eden 83 – H.E.M. 6

Friday Area High School Volleyball

Riverton 3 – Green River 1

Rock Springs at Jackson – No Score

Mountain View 3 – Thermopolis 0

Lyman at Thermopolis – No Score

Rock River 1 – Farson-Eden 1 (at Kaycee)

Hulett 2 – Farson-Eden 0 (at Kaycee)

Dubois 1 – Farson-Eden 1 (at Kaycee)

Saturday Area High School Volleyball

Cody at Green River

Rock Springs at Star Valley

Mountain View at Worland

Lyman at Lovell

Farson-Eden continues to play at Kaycee

Saturday Area High School Girls Swimming

Rock Spring, Green River, and Lyman at Rawlins Invitational

Friday Area High School Cross Country

Rock Springs Invitational – No results available

