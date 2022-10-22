Friday area high school results/Saturday schedule

October 22, 2022

Friday Area High School Football

Cheyenne Central 45 – Rock Springs 7

(Rock Springs is the #7 in 4A playoffs)

Evanston 44 – Green River 7

(Green River season over)

Lyman 16 – Cokeville 6

(Lyman is the #2 2A West seed in playoffs)

Mountain View 13 – Kemmerer 6

(Mt. View is the #4 2A West seed in playoffs)

Saturday Area High School Football

Kaycee at Farson-Eden

(Farson-Eden will be the #4 South 6-Man seed in playoffs)

Friday Area High School Volleyball

Star Valley 3 – Green River 0

Kelly Walsh at Rock Springs – No score available

Mountain View 3 – Lyman 1

Big Piney 3 – Farson-Eden 1

Saturday Area High School Volleyball

No area matches scheduled

Saturday Area High School Girls Swimming

Rock Springs at 4A West Regionals in Casper (final day)

Green River and Lyman at 3A West Regionals in Rawlins (final day)

Saturday Area High School Cross Country

Rock Springs, Green River, Lyman, and Mountain View at Wyoming High School State Championships in Ethete, Wyoming.



