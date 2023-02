Friday area high school results/Saturday Schedule

Friday Area High School Basketball

Rock Springs 53 – Jackson 12 (Girls)

Green River 55 – Riverton 31 (Girls)

Mountain View 53 – Lander 29 (Girls)

Pinedale 65 – Lyman 54 (Girls)

Saratoga 50 – Farson-Eden 26 (Girls)

Rock Springs 56 – Jackson 38 (Boys)

Riverton 60 – Green River 49 (Boys)

Lander 50 – Mountain View 46 OT (Boys)

Lyman 54 – Pinedale 52 (Boys)

Saratoga 58 – Farson-Eden 54 (Boys)

Saturday Area High School Basketball

Green River at Cody (Girls and Boys)

Star Valley at Rock Springs (Girls and Boys) 3 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Encampment at Farson-Eden (Girls and Boys)

Friday Area High School Wrestling

Bear Lake, Idaho 58 – Lyman 24

Saturday Area High School Wrestling

Mountain View at Lyman