Friday area high school results/Saturday schedule

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Dec 21, 2019) – Here are results of area high school competition from Friday, Dec. 20. and the schedule for Saturday , Dec. 21, 2019.

Area Girls Basketball Scores From Friday

Riverton 65 – Pinedale 40 at Flaming Gorge Classic

Green River 66 – Lyman 36 at Flaming Gorge Classic

Rock Springs 58 – Bear Lake, ID 46 at Flaming Gorge Classic

Wheatland 44 – Lovell 39 at Lander Classic

Douglas 70 – Big Piney 23 at Lander Classic

Farson-Eden 39 – Upton 35 at Shoshoni

Kemmerer 36 – Riverside 35 at Shoshoni

Meeteetse 41 – Kemmerer 39 at Shoshoni

Riverside 33 — Farson-Eden 28 at Shoshoni

Area Boys Basketball Scores From Friday

Laramie 41 – Mountain View 35 at Flaming Gorge Classic

Thunder Basin 89 – Lyman 46 at Flaming Gorge Classic

Rich County, UT 67 – Pinedale 63 at Flaming Gorge Classic

Rock Springs 82 – Thunder Basin 69 at Flaming Gorge Classic

Worland 62 – Green River 44 at Flaming Gorge Classic

Big Piney 48 – Douglas 45 at Douglas Classic

Lovell 62 – Torrington 57 at Douglas Classic

Wheatland 52 – Big Piney 48 at Douglas Classic

Upton 34 – Farson-Eden 30 at Shoshoni

Kemmerer 62 – Riverside 33 at Shoshoni

Kemmerer 54 – Meeteetse 27 at Shoshoni

Area High School Wrestling Scores from Friday

Green River 39 – Extras 24 from Intermountain Duals, Heber City, UT

Kuna 51 – Green River 20 from Intermountain Duals, Heber City, UT

Green River 47 – Maple Mountain 35 from Intermountain Duals, Heber City, UT

Green River 50 – Mountain Ridge 24 from Intermountain Duals, Heber City, UT

Area Girls Basketball Schedule For Saturday

Pinedale vs. Rock Springs at Flaming Gorge Classic

Mountain View vs. Green River at Flaming Gorge Classic

Big Piney vs. Torrington at Lander Classic

Douglas vs. Lovell at Lander Classic

Big Piney vs. Wheatland at Lander Classic

Lovell vs. Burns at Lander Classic

Cokeville vs. Kemmerer at Shoshoni

Kemmerer vs. Rocky Mountain at Shoshoni

Farson-Eden vs. Meeteetse at Shoshoni

Farson-Eden vs. Shoshoni at Shoshoni

Area Boys Basketball Schedule For Saturday

Worland vs. Rock Springs at Flaming Gorge Classic

Bear Lake, ID vs Green River at Flaming Gorge Classic

Manila, UT vs. Pinedale at Flaming Gorge Classic

Lovell vs. Wheatland at Douglas Classic

Burns vs. Big Piney at Douglas Classic

Lovell vs. Douglas at Douglas Classic

Kemmerer vs. Rocky Mountain in Shoshoni

Farson-Eden vs. Meeteetse in Shoshoni

Farson-Eden vs. Shoshoni in Shoshoni

Area High School Wrestling For Saturday

Rock Springs at Jody Warren Duals in Pleasant View, UT

Green River at Wasatch Intermountain Duals in Heber City, UT

Big Piney, Kemmerer, and Mountain View at Joe Aimone Invite in Kemmerer

Rock Springs JV ,Lovell, and Pinedale at Battle in The Big Horns in Worland