Friday area high school results/Saturday schedule

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Dec 21, 2019) – Here are results of area high school competition from Friday, Dec. 20. and the schedule for Saturday , Dec. 21, 2019.
Area Girls Basketball Scores From Friday
Riverton 65 – Pinedale 40 at Flaming Gorge Classic
Green River 66 – Lyman 36 at Flaming Gorge Classic
Rock Springs 58 – Bear Lake, ID 46 at Flaming Gorge Classic
Wheatland 44 – Lovell 39 at Lander Classic
Douglas 70 – Big Piney 23 at Lander Classic
Farson-Eden 39 – Upton 35 at Shoshoni
Kemmerer 36 – Riverside 35 at Shoshoni
Meeteetse 41 – Kemmerer 39 at Shoshoni
Riverside 33 — Farson-Eden 28 at Shoshoni
Area Boys Basketball Scores From Friday
Laramie 41 – Mountain View 35 at Flaming Gorge Classic
Thunder Basin 89 – Lyman 46 at Flaming Gorge Classic
Rich County, UT 67 – Pinedale 63 at Flaming Gorge Classic
Rock Springs 82 – Thunder Basin 69 at Flaming Gorge Classic
Worland 62 – Green River 44 at Flaming Gorge Classic
Big Piney 48 – Douglas 45 at Douglas Classic
Lovell 62 – Torrington 57 at Douglas Classic
Wheatland 52 – Big Piney 48 at Douglas Classic
Upton 34 – Farson-Eden 30 at Shoshoni
Kemmerer 62 – Riverside 33 at Shoshoni
Kemmerer 54 – Meeteetse 27 at Shoshoni
Area High School Wrestling Scores from Friday
Green River 39 – Extras 24 from Intermountain Duals, Heber City, UT
Kuna 51 – Green River 20 from Intermountain Duals, Heber City, UT
Green River 47 – Maple Mountain 35 from Intermountain Duals, Heber City, UT
Green River 50 – Mountain Ridge 24 from Intermountain Duals, Heber City, UT
Area Girls Basketball Schedule For Saturday
Pinedale vs. Rock Springs at Flaming Gorge Classic
Mountain View vs. Green River at Flaming Gorge Classic
Big Piney vs. Torrington at Lander Classic
Douglas vs. Lovell at Lander Classic
Big Piney vs. Wheatland at Lander Classic
Lovell vs. Burns at Lander Classic
Cokeville vs. Kemmerer at Shoshoni
Kemmerer vs. Rocky Mountain at Shoshoni
Farson-Eden vs. Meeteetse at Shoshoni
Farson-Eden vs. Shoshoni at Shoshoni
Area Boys Basketball Schedule For Saturday
Worland vs. Rock Springs at Flaming Gorge Classic
Bear Lake, ID vs Green River at Flaming Gorge Classic
Manila, UT vs. Pinedale at Flaming Gorge Classic
Lovell vs. Wheatland at Douglas Classic
Burns vs. Big Piney at Douglas Classic
Lovell vs. Douglas at Douglas Classic
Kemmerer vs. Rocky Mountain in Shoshoni
Farson-Eden vs. Meeteetse in Shoshoni
Farson-Eden vs. Shoshoni in Shoshoni
Area High School Wrestling For Saturday
Rock Springs at Jody Warren Duals in Pleasant View, UT
Green River at Wasatch Intermountain Duals in Heber City, UT
Big Piney, Kemmerer, and Mountain View at Joe Aimone Invite in Kemmerer
Rock Springs JV ,Lovell, and Pinedale at Battle in The Big Horns in Worland