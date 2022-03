Friday area high school results/Saturday’s schedule

March 26, 2022

Friday Area High School Soccer

Rock Springs 4 – Star Valley 0 (Boys)

Rock Springs 9 – Star Valley 0 (Girls)

Rawlins 3 – Lyman 1 (Boys)

Pinedale 3 – Lyman 1 (Boys)

Riverton 5 – Lyman 1 (Girls)

Lyman 6 – Torrington 0 (Girls)



Saturday Area High School Soccer Schedule

Rock Springs at Jackson (Boys and Girls)

Lyman vs. Newcastle at Worland (Boys)

Lyman vs. Newcastle at Pinedale (Girls)

Friday Area High School Girls Softball

Casper Kelly Walsh 8 – Green River 7

Casper Kelly Walsh 11 – Green River 6

Rock Springs 17 – Casper Natrona 7

Casper Natrona 7 – Rock Springs 5

Saturday Area High School Girls Softball Schedule

Green River at Casper Natrona

Rock Springs at Casper Kelly Walsh

Friday Area High School Track and Field

Team Scores from the Green River Invite

Girls – 1. Green River 142 points, 2. Lander 102.5, 3. Rock Springs 95, 4. Saratoga 90, 5. Rawlins 78, 6. Big Piney 49.5, 7. Riverton 23, 8. H.E.M. 22, 9. Encampment 21

Boys – 1. Rock Springs 130.5 points, 2. Green River 118, 3. Lander 108, 4. Riverton 86, 5. Rawlins and Big Piney 54, 7. Saratoga 53, 8. Encampment 26.5, 9. H.E.M. 6

Combined Team Scores – 1. Green River 260 points, 2. Rock Springs 225.5, 3. Lander 210.5, 4. Saratoga 143, 5. Rawlins 142, 6. Big Piney 113.5, 7. Riverton 109, 8. Encampment 47.5, 9. H.E.M. 28