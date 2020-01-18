Friday Area High School Scoreboard/Saturday Schedule

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Jan. 18, 2020) — Here are results of area high sports for Friday, Jan. 17 and the schedule for Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020.

Advertisement

Friday Area Girls Basketball

Thunder Basin 70 – Green River 60

Little Snake River 42 – Farson-Eden 37

Lyman 36 – Star Valley 30

Evanston31 – Mountain View 30

Piniedale 50 – Kemmerer 32

Lovell 46 – Burlington 45 at Big Horn Classic

Powell 33 – Lovell 31 at Big Horn Classic

Advertisement... Story continues below

Friday Area Boys Basketball

Thunder Basin 81 – Green River 57

Farson-Eden 41 – Little Snake River 31

Pinedale 57 – Kemmerer 43

Mountain View 48 – Evanston 43

Star Valley 55 – Lyman 42

Lovell 46 – Shoshoni 29 at Big Horn Classic

Greybull 44 – Lovell 42 at Big Horn Classic

Friday Area Wrestling

Team scores from day one competition at the the 75 team Rockwell Rumble in Farmington, UT. – 8th. Green River 82.5 points. 17th. Rock Springs 65.5 points

Saturday Area Girls Basketball

Rock Springs at Laramie

Kemmerer at Farson-Eden

Star Valley at Mountain View

Big Piney at Jackson

Evanston at Lyman

Wind River vs. Lovell at Big Horn Classic

Sponsor

Saturday Area Boys Basketball

Rock Springs at Laramie

Kemmerer at Farson-Eden

Big Piney at Jackson

Evasnton at Lyman

Lovell against opponent to be determined – Big Horn Classic

Saturday Area Wrestling

Rock Springs and Green River at the Rockwell Rumbel in Farminton, UT.

Kemmerer at the Tiger-Grizz Wrestling Tournament in Idaho Falls, ID.

Saturday Area Boys Swimming

Rock Springs at 4A Duals in Cheyenne

Green River at 4A Duals in Laramie