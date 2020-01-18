Friday Area High School Scoreboard/Saturday Schedule

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Jan. 18, 2020) — Here are results of area high sports for Friday, Jan. 17 and the schedule for Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020.
Friday Area Girls Basketball
Thunder Basin 70 – Green River 60
Little Snake River 42 – Farson-Eden 37
Lyman 36 – Star Valley 30
Evanston31 – Mountain View 30
Piniedale 50 – Kemmerer 32
Lovell 46 – Burlington 45 at Big Horn Classic
Powell 33 – Lovell 31 at Big Horn Classic
Friday Area Boys Basketball
Thunder Basin 81 – Green River 57
Farson-Eden 41 – Little Snake River 31
Pinedale 57 – Kemmerer 43
Mountain View 48 – Evanston 43
Star Valley 55 – Lyman 42
Lovell 46 – Shoshoni 29 at Big Horn Classic
Greybull 44 – Lovell 42 at Big Horn Classic
Friday Area Wrestling
Team scores from day one competition at the the 75 team Rockwell Rumble in Farmington, UT. – 8th. Green River 82.5 points. 17th. Rock Springs 65.5 points
Saturday Area Girls Basketball
Rock Springs at Laramie
Kemmerer at Farson-Eden
Star Valley at Mountain View
Big Piney at Jackson
Evanston at Lyman
Wind River vs. Lovell at Big Horn Classic
Saturday Area Boys Basketball
Rock Springs at Laramie
Kemmerer at Farson-Eden
Big Piney at Jackson
Evasnton at Lyman
Lovell against opponent to be determined – Big Horn Classic
Saturday Area Wrestling
Rock Springs and Green River at the Rockwell Rumbel in Farminton, UT.
Kemmerer at the Tiger-Grizz Wrestling Tournament in Idaho Falls, ID.
Saturday Area Boys Swimming
Rock Springs at 4A Duals in Cheyenne
Green River at 4A Duals in Laramie