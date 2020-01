Friday Area High School Scoreboard/Saturday Schedule

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Jan. 25, 2020) — Here are scores from area high school play for Friday, Jan. 24 and the Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020 schedule.

Friday Area Girls Basketball

Rock Springs 53 – Riverton 42

Farson-Eden 53 – Encampment 30

Mountain View 53 – Piinedale 44

Lyman 53 – Big Piney 34

Wind River 44 – Kemmerer 37

Saturday Area Boys Basketball

Rock Springs 47 – Riverton 40

Encampment 50 – Farson-Eden 30

Mountain View 76 – Pinedale 32

Big Piney 71 – Lyman 61

Kemmerer 68 – Wind River 61

Friday Area High School Wrestling

Team scores from the Lander Invitational – 4. Lyman 73.5, 5. Pinedale 68.0, 7. Kemmerer 54.0, 18. Mountain View 23.5, 20. Big Piney 11.0

Saturday Area Girls Basketball

Green River at Jackson

Rock Springs at Cody

Farson-Eden at Saratoga

Mountain View at Big Piney

Worland at Lovell

Lyman at Pinedale

Shoshoni at Kemmerer

Saturday Area Boys Basketball

Green River at Jackson

Rock Springs at Cody

Farson-Eden at Saratoga

Mountain View at Big Piney

Worland at Lovell

Lyman at Pinedale

Shoshoni at Kemmerer

Area High School Wrestling

Lovell, Lyman, Mountain View, Kemmerer at Lander Invitational

Area Boys Swimming

Green River Invitational featuring Green River, Rock Springs, Kemmerer and Evanston