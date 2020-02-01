Friday Area High School Scoreboard/Saturday Schedule

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Feb. 1, 2020) — Here are results of area high school sports from Friday, Jan. 31 and the schedule for Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020.
Friday Area Girls Basketball
Casper Kelly Walsh 47 – Rock Springs 41
Cokeville at Farson-Eden – No Score
Powell 37 – Lovell 33
Big Piney at Pinedale – No Score
Wyoming Indian 60 – Kemmerer 28
Friday Area Boys Basketball
Rock Springs 32 – Casper Kelly Walsh 26
Farson-Eden 42 – Cokeville 40
Powell 41 – Lovell 30
Big Piney at Pinedale – No Score
Wyoming Indian 72 – Kemmerer 57
Friday Area High School Wrestling
Day 1 area team scores from the Ron Thon Memorial in Riverton – 1. Green River 120.5 points, 9. Rock Springs 66 points, 11. Lyman 59 points, 15. Pinedale 46 points, 24. Big Piney 26.5 points, 25. Kemmerer and Lovell 26 points, 28. Mountain View 24 points
Saturday Area Girls Basketball
Rock Springs at Laramie
Star Valley at Green River
Thermopolis at Big Piney
Kemmerer at Cokeville
Saratoga at Mountain View
Wyoming Indian at Lyman
Saturday Area Boys Basketball
Rock Springs at Laramie
Star Valley at Green River
Thermopolis at Big Piney
Kemmerer at Cokeville
Saratoga at Mountain View
Wyoming Indian at Lyman
Saturday Area Wrestling
Day 2 of the Ron Thon Memorial in Riverton. Area teams competing – Green River, Rock Springs, Lyman, Pinedale, Big Piney, Kemmerer, Lovell and Mountain View
Saturday Area Boys Swimming
Laramie Invitational featuring area teams – Rock Springs, Green River, Lyman