Friday Area High School Scoreboard/Saturday Schedule

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Feb. 1, 2020) — Here are results of area high school sports from Friday, Jan. 31 and the schedule for Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020.

Friday Area Girls Basketball

Casper Kelly Walsh 47 – Rock Springs 41

Cokeville at Farson-Eden – No Score

Powell 37 – Lovell 33

Big Piney at Pinedale – No Score

Wyoming Indian 60 – Kemmerer 28

Friday Area Boys Basketball

Rock Springs 32 – Casper Kelly Walsh 26

Farson-Eden 42 – Cokeville 40

Powell 41 – Lovell 30

Big Piney at Pinedale – No Score

Wyoming Indian 72 – Kemmerer 57

Friday Area High School Wrestling

Day 1 area team scores from the Ron Thon Memorial in Riverton – 1. Green River 120.5 points, 9. Rock Springs 66 points, 11. Lyman 59 points, 15. Pinedale 46 points, 24. Big Piney 26.5 points, 25. Kemmerer and Lovell 26 points, 28. Mountain View 24 points

Saturday Area Girls Basketball

Rock Springs at Laramie

Star Valley at Green River

Thermopolis at Big Piney

Kemmerer at Cokeville

Saratoga at Mountain View

Wyoming Indian at Lyman

Saturday Area Boys Basketball

Rock Springs at Laramie

Star Valley at Green River

Thermopolis at Big Piney

Kemmerer at Cokeville

Saratoga at Mountain View

Wyoming Indian at Lyman

Saturday Area Wrestling

Day 2 of the Ron Thon Memorial in Riverton. Area teams competing – Green River, Rock Springs, Lyman, Pinedale, Big Piney, Kemmerer, Lovell and Mountain View

Saturday Area Boys Swimming

Laramie Invitational featuring area teams – Rock Springs, Green River, Lyman