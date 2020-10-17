Friday Area High School Scoreboard/Saturday Schedule

Friday 10/16, Area High School Football

Rock Springs 21 – Cheyenne Central 14

Cody 40 – Green River 0

Mountain View 38 – Thermopolis 14

Lovell 57 – Kemmerer 8

Lyman 42 – Pinedale 14

Friday 10/16 Area High School Volleyball

Rock Springs 3 – Cody 1

Farson-Eden 3 – Encampment 2

Lovell at Lander – No results available

Mountain View at Pinedale – No results available

Friday 10/16 Area High School Girls Swim

Green River Quad featuring Green River, Rawlins, Cody, and Worland (See top Gree River Lady Wolves results)

Friday 10/16 Area High School Cross County

4A West Regional at Laramie featuring Rock Springs – No results available

3A West Regional at Riverton featuring Green River, Lyman, and Mountain View – No results available



Saturday 10/17, Area High School Football

Meeteetse at Farson-Eden 1 p.m.

Saturday 10/17, Area High School Volleyball

Green River at Jackson