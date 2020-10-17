Friday Area High School Scoreboard/Saturday Schedule

Friday 10/16, Area High School Football
Rock Springs 21 – Cheyenne Central 14
Cody 40 – Green River 0
Mountain View 38 – Thermopolis 14
Lovell 57 – Kemmerer 8
Lyman 42 – Pinedale 14
Friday 10/16 Area High School Volleyball
Rock Springs 3 – Cody 1
Farson-Eden 3 – Encampment 2
Lovell at Lander – No results available
Mountain View at Pinedale – No results available
Friday 10/16 Area High School Girls Swim
Green River Quad featuring Green River, Rawlins, Cody, and Worland (See top Gree River Lady Wolves results)
Friday 10/16 Area High School Cross County
4A West Regional at Laramie featuring Rock Springs – No results available
3A West Regional at Riverton featuring Green River, Lyman, and Mountain View – No results available
Saturday 10/17, Area High School Football
Meeteetse at Farson-Eden 1 p.m.
Saturday 10/17, Area High School Volleyball
Green River at Jackson