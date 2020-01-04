Friday Area High School Scoreboard/Saturday Schedule

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Jan. 4, 2020) – Here are results of area high school competition from Friday, Jan. 3 and schedule for Satruday, Jan. 4, 2020.

Friday Area Girls Basketball

Star Valley 39 – Lyman 33

Pinedale 54 – Wind River 25

Friday Area Boys Basketball

Wind River 61 – Pinedale 50

Star Valley JV 64 – Lyman 57

Friday Area Wrestling

Rock Springs 60 – Granger, UT. 24 in Green River

Rock Springs 64 – Rifle, CO. 12 in Green River

Rock Springs 54 – Lyman 30 in Green River

Green River 84 – Cokeville 0 in Green River

Green River 51 – Uninta, UT. #2 24 in Green River

Green River 60 – Worland 18 in Green River

Saturday Area Girls Basketball Schedule

Jackson at Pinedale

Lovell at Wyoming Indian

Saturday Area Boys Basketball Schedule

Jackson at Pinedale

Lovell at Wyoming Indian

Saturday Area Wrestling

Thoman Soda Ash Memorial Invitation at Green River High School continues. Area teams competing include Rock Springs, Green River, Mountain View, Lyman, Evanston, and Kemmerer.