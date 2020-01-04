Friday Area High School Scoreboard/Saturday Schedule

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Jan. 4, 2020) – Here are results of area high school competition from Friday, Jan. 3 and schedule for Satruday, Jan. 4, 2020.
Friday Area Girls Basketball
Star Valley 39 – Lyman 33
Pinedale 54 – Wind River 25
Friday Area Boys Basketball
Wind River 61 – Pinedale 50
Star Valley JV 64 – Lyman 57
Friday Area Wrestling
Rock Springs 60 – Granger, UT. 24 in Green River
Rock Springs 64 – Rifle, CO. 12 in Green River
Rock Springs 54 – Lyman 30 in Green River
Green River 84 – Cokeville 0 in Green River
Green River 51 – Uninta, UT. #2 24 in Green River
Green River 60 – Worland 18 in Green River
Saturday Area Girls Basketball Schedule
Jackson at Pinedale
Lovell at Wyoming Indian
Saturday Area Boys Basketball Schedule
Jackson at Pinedale
Lovell at Wyoming Indian
Saturday Area Wrestling
Thoman Soda Ash Memorial Invitation at Green River High School continues. Area teams competing include Rock Springs, Green River, Mountain View, Lyman, Evanston, and Kemmerer.