Friday area high school scores and results

August 27, 2022

Friday Area High School Football

Rock Springs 42 – Casper Kelly Walsh 7

Uintah, Utah 42 – Green River 7

Lyman 14 – Malad, Idaho 0

Friday Area High School Volleyball

Laramie 2 – Rock Springs 0 (Cheyenne Invite)

Cheyenne East 2 – Rock Springs 0 (Cheyenne Invite)

Campbell County 2 – Rock Springs 0 (Cheyenne Invite)

Green River vs. Cokeville, Bear Lake, ID., and Mountain View – no scores available

Mountain View vs. Cokeville, Bear Lake, ID, and Green River – no scores available

Lyman 3 – Preston, ID 0, vs. Grace, ID and, Evanston – no scores available

Friday Area High School High School Tennis

Casper Kelly Walsh 5 – Green River 0 (Girls)

Green River 5 – Casper Kelly Walsh 0 (Boys)

Wolves winners: Cordova, Arnell, Friel/Tirrell, Ross/Wilson, Neilsen/Archibald

Green River 3 – Casper Natrona 2 (Girls)

Wolves winners: Strauss, Skinner/G. Gomez, M. Gomez/Harris

Green River 5 – Casper Natrona 0 (Boys)

Wolves winners: Cordova, Arnell, Friel/Tirrell, Ross/Wilson, Neilsen/Archibald

Rock Springs vs. Casper Kelly Walsh and Casper Natrona – no scores available

Friday Area High School Girls Swimming

Team Scores from the Gillette Relays: Green River finished third with 216 points. Laramie won the 10-team meet with 283 points.

Rock Springs 92 – Rawlins 83 (Rawlins Invite)

Rock Springs 102 – Lyman 52 (Rawlins Invite)

Rock Springs 97 – Evanston 83 (Rawlins Invite)

Cheyenne East 98 – Rock Springs 81 (Rawlins Invite)

Evanston 99 – Lyman 70 (Rawlins Invite)

Cheyenne East 119 – Lyman 52 (Rawlins Invite)

Friday Area High School Cross Country

Green River Meet (Girls Top 5): 1. Aubrielle Maes (RS), 2. Isabelle Murdock (GR), 3. Madison Murdock (GR), 4. Lilly Murdock (GR) 5. Iwen Meeka (GR)

Green River Meet (Boys Top 5): 1. Ethan Sholey (RS) 2. Nathan Stevenson (GR), 3. Ben Bae (RS), 4. Deegan Smith (RS), 5. Lincoln Smith (GR)