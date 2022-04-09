Friday area high school scores/Saturday schedule

April 9, 2022
Friday Area High School Soccer
Green River 2 – Evanston 0 (Girls)
Green River 1 – Evanston 0 (Boys)
Saturday Area High School Soccer
Mountain View at Worland (Girls and Boys)
Friday Area High School Girls Softball
Cody 17 – Green River 4
Cody 19 – Green River 8
Rock Springs 21 – Worland 0
Saturday Area High School Girls Softball
Cody at Rock Springs
Worland at Green River
Saturday Area High School Track and Field
Ted Schroeder Meet of Hope Invitational at RSHS
Includes Rock Springs, Green River, Farson-Eden, Mountain View, and other teams