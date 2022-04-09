Friday area high school scores/Saturday schedule

April 9, 2022

Friday Area High School Soccer

Green River 2 – Evanston 0 (Girls)
Green River 1 – Evanston 0 (Boys)

Saturday Area High School Soccer

Mountain View at Worland (Girls and Boys)

Friday Area High School Girls Softball

Cody 17 – Green River 4
Cody 19 – Green River 8
Rock Springs 21 – Worland 0

Saturday Area High School Girls Softball

Cody at Rock Springs
Worland at Green River

Saturday Area High School Track and Field

Ted Schroeder Meet of Hope Invitational at RSHS
Includes Rock Springs, Green River, Farson-Eden, Mountain View, and other teams

