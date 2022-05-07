Friday area high school scores/Saturday schedule

May 7, 2022

Friday Area High School Soccer

Rock Springs 3 – Natrona County0 (Girls)

Rock Springs 8 – Natrona County 0 (Boys)

Casper Kelly Walsh 5 – Green River 0 (Girls)

Casper Kelly Walsh 4 – Green River 1 (Boys)

Cody 9 – Lyman 1 (Girls)

Cody 8 – Lyman 0 (Boys)

Powell 1 – Mountain View 0 (Girls)

Powell 14 – Mountain View 0 (Boys)

Saturday Area High School Soccer

Rock Springs at Casper Kelly Walsh (Girls and Boys)

Green River at Natrona County (Girls and Boys)

Mountain View at Cody (Girls and Boys)

Friday Area High School Track and Field

Team results from the Lynn Williams Memorial in Jackson

Girls Team Scores – 1. Pinedale 132.5, 2. Rock Springs 131.5, 3. Star Valley 126, 4. Jackson 111, 5. Teton 33

Boys Teams Scores – 1. Star Valley 248.5, 2. Rock Springs 237.5, 3. Jackson 56, 4. Pinedale 51, 5. Teton 25

Saturday American Legion Baseball

Green River at the Cheyenne Hawks (Doubleheader)

