Friday area high school scores/Saturday schedule

September 17, 2022

Friday Area High School Football

Sheridan 39 – Rock Springs 28

Worland 41 – Green River 18

Lovell 12 – Lyman 6 (OT)

Mountain View 34 – Thermopolis 14

Farson-Eden – Idle

Friday Area High School Volleyball

Lander at Lyman – No Score

Mountain View 3 – Pinedale 0

Cokeville 3 – Farson-Eden 0

Saturday Area High School Volleyball

Mountain View at Lander

Friday Area High School Girls Swimming

Rock Springs Invitational – No results available

Saturday Area High School Girls Swimming

Green River Invite – Green River, Rock Springs, Lyman, and five other teams scheduled to compete

Friday Area High School Tennis

South Regional Tournament in Rock Springs – No team scores from the first day of competition.



Tigers/Wolves Girls Highlights: Karlie Nandrup (RS) vs. Brianna Strauss (GR) advance to #1 Singles Consolation Finals, Abby Jones (RS) advances to #2 Singles Consolation Finals, the team of Gomez/Harris (GR) and Alledredge/Turnwall (RS) advance to #2 Doubles Consolations Finals, the team of Frazier/Hays (RS) advance to #3 Doubles Consolations Finals

Tigers/Wolves Boys Highlights: Braxton Cordova (GR) advances to #1 Singles Consolation Finals, Corbin Arnell advances to #2 Singles Championship Finals, the team of Friel/Tirrell (GR) advances to #1 Doubles Championship Finals, the team of Ross/Wilson (GR) advance to #2 Doubles Championship Finals, the team of Archibald/Nielsen advance to #3 Double Championship Finals

Saturday Area High School Tennis

South Regional Tournament in Rock Springs will conclude today