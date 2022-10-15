Friday area high school scores/Saturday schedule

October 15, 2022
Friday Area High School Football
Rock Springs 35 – Laramie 13
Star Valley 49 – Green River 7
Mountain View 52 – Pinedale 0
Lyman 6 – Rich County, Utah 0
Saturday Area High School Football
Farson-Eden at Little Snake River
Friday Area High School Volleyball
Mountain View 23 – Pinedale 1
Lyman 3 – Lander 0
Saturday Area High School Volleyball
Green River at Jackson
Cody at Rock Springs
Lander at Mountain View
Farson-Eden at Little Snake River
Friday Area High School Cross Country
4A West Regional in Afton
Top Rock Springs boys runner: Ethan Sholey (14th place)
Top Rock Springs girls runner: Aubrielle Maes (12th place)
No team scores were available
Friday Area High School Swimming
Top five placings by Rock Springs and Green River Swimmers at the Laramie Pre-Invite meet
50 Yard Freestyle: 3. Emry Hamblin (RS)
100 Yard Freestyle: 1. Tavia Arnell (GR)
500 YardFreestyle:2. Courtney Clark (GR)
200 Yard Freestyle Relay: 4. Green River (B. Uhrig, C. Clark, I.Neher, T. Arnell)
100 Yard Backstroke: 2. Emry Hamblin (RS)
100 Yard Breast Stroke: 1. Tavia Arnell (GR)