Friday area high school scores/Saturday schedule

October 15, 2022

Friday Area High School Football

Rock Springs 35 – Laramie 13

Star Valley 49 – Green River 7

Mountain View 52 – Pinedale 0

Lyman 6 – Rich County, Utah 0

Saturday Area High School Football

Farson-Eden at Little Snake River

Friday Area High School Volleyball

Mountain View 23 – Pinedale 1

Lyman 3 – Lander 0

Saturday Area High School Volleyball

Green River at Jackson

Cody at Rock Springs

Lander at Mountain View

Farson-Eden at Little Snake River

Friday Area High School Cross Country

4A West Regional in Afton

Top Rock Springs boys runner: Ethan Sholey (14th place)

Top Rock Springs girls runner: Aubrielle Maes (12th place)

No team scores were available

Friday Area High School Swimming

Top five placings by Rock Springs and Green River Swimmers at the Laramie Pre-Invite meet

50 Yard Freestyle: 3. Emry Hamblin (RS)

100 Yard Freestyle: 1. Tavia Arnell (GR)

500 YardFreestyle:2. Courtney Clark (GR)

200 Yard Freestyle Relay: 4. Green River (B. Uhrig, C. Clark, I.Neher, T. Arnell)

100 Yard Backstroke: 2. Emry Hamblin (RS)

100 Yard Breast Stroke: 1. Tavia Arnell (GR)

