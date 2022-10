Friday area high school scores/Saturday schedule

October 29, 2022

Friday Area High School Football

Cheyenne East 49 – Rock Springs 24 (Tigers season concludes)

Big Horn 28 – Mountain View 26 (Buffalos season concludes)

Lyman 23 – Burns 20 (Eagles move on to the 2A Semi-Finals)

Saturday Area High School Football

Farson-Eden at Burlington (6-Man playoff game)

Friday Area High School Volleyball

Jackson 3 – Rock Springs 0 (4A West Regional)

Casper Kelly Walsh 3 – Green River 0 (4A West Regional)

Lyman 3 – Worland 0 (3A West Regional)

Lyman 3 – Powell 0 (3A West Regional)

Mountain View 3 – Thermopolis 0 (3A West Regional)

Mountain View 3 – Lovell 0 (3A West Regional)

Saturday Area High School Volleyball

Rock Springs vs. Green River in loser-out game 4A West Regional match. the winner to play a second game.

Lyman vs. Mountain View (3A West Regional Championship)