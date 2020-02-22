Friday Area High School Scores/Saturday Schedule

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Feb. 22, 2020) — Here are results from area high school sports from Friday, Feb. 21 and the schedule for Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020.
Friday Area Girls Basketball
Rock Springs 54 – Riverton 49 (OT)
Cokeville 62 – Farson-Eden 26
Worland 47 – Lovell 37
Mountain View 48 – Pinedale 37
Lyman 59 – Big Piney 48
Wyoming Indian 51 – Kemmerer 49
Friday Area Boys Basketball
Rock Springs 42 – Riverton 32
Farson-Eden 45 – Cokeville 44
Worland 79 – Lovell 59
Mountain View 61 – Pinedale 46
Big Piney 60 – Lyman 54
Wyoming Indian 80 – Kemmerer 57
Area Boys Swimming
Area team scores from the 3A Wyoming State Swimming and Diving Championships in Laramie – State Champion – Lander 353 points (24th consecutive state title), 6. Kemmerer 112 points, 8. Lyman 49 points
Rock Springs and Green River swim teams competed in the preliminary round Friday afternoon at the 4A Wyoming State Swimming and Diving Championships in Laramie. Finals begin this morning.
Area Wrestling
Day one team results from the 4A West Regional at Casper Natrona – Casper Kelly Walsh 60 points, Casper Natrona 52 points, Rock Springs 52 points, Green River 41 points, Evanston 36 points, Laramie 4 points
Day one team results from the 3A West Regional at Mountain View – Star Valley 89 points, Powell 67 points, Lyman 49 points, Pinedale 48 points, Cody 45.5 points, Riverton 37 points, Mountain View 29 points, Lander 25 points, Jackson 21 points.
Saturday Area Girls Basketball
Jackson at Green River
Cody at Rock Springs
Lander at Lovell
Big Piney at Powell
Pinedale at Powell
Saturday Area Boys Basketball
Jackson at Green River
Cody at Rock Springs
Lander at Lovell
Big Piney at Powell
Pinedale at Powell
Area Boys Swimming
Area Wrestling
Rock Springs and Green River competing in day two of the 4A West Regional at Casper Natrona
Mountain View, Lyman, and Pinedale competing in day two of the 3A West Regional at Mountain View