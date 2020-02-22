Friday Area High School Scores/Saturday Schedule

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Feb. 22, 2020) — Here are results from area high school sports from Friday, Feb. 21 and the schedule for Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020.

Friday Area Girls Basketball

Rock Springs 54 – Riverton 49 (OT)

Cokeville 62 – Farson-Eden 26

Worland 47 – Lovell 37

Mountain View 48 – Pinedale 37

Lyman 59 – Big Piney 48

Wyoming Indian 51 – Kemmerer 49

Friday Area Boys Basketball

Rock Springs 42 – Riverton 32

Farson-Eden 45 – Cokeville 44

Worland 79 – Lovell 59

Mountain View 61 – Pinedale 46

Big Piney 60 – Lyman 54

Wyoming Indian 80 – Kemmerer 57

Area Boys Swimming

Area team scores from the 3A Wyoming State Swimming and Diving Championships in Laramie – State Champion – Lander 353 points (24th consecutive state title), 6. Kemmerer 112 points, 8. Lyman 49 points

Rock Springs and Green River swim teams competed in the preliminary round Friday afternoon at the 4A Wyoming State Swimming and Diving Championships in Laramie. Finals begin this morning.

Area Wrestling

Day one team results from the 4A West Regional at Casper Natrona – Casper Kelly Walsh 60 points, Casper Natrona 52 points, Rock Springs 52 points, Green River 41 points, Evanston 36 points, Laramie 4 points

Day one team results from the 3A West Regional at Mountain View – Star Valley 89 points, Powell 67 points, Lyman 49 points, Pinedale 48 points, Cody 45.5 points, Riverton 37 points, Mountain View 29 points, Lander 25 points, Jackson 21 points.

Saturday Area Girls Basketball

Jackson at Green River

Cody at Rock Springs

Lander at Lovell

Big Piney at Powell

Pinedale at Powell

Saturday Area Boys Basketball

Jackson at Green River

Cody at Rock Springs

Lander at Lovell

Big Piney at Powell

Pinedale at Powell

Area Boys Swimming

Area Wrestling

Rock Springs and Green River competing in day two of the 4A West Regional at Casper Natrona

Mountain View, Lyman, and Pinedale competing in day two of the 3A West Regional at Mountain View