Friday area high school scores/Saturday schedule

Friday Area High School Basketball – Flaming Gorge Tournament

Westside, Idaho 57 – Rock Springs 39 (Boys)

Bear Lake, Idaho 56 – Green River 44 (Boys)

Grace, Idaho 53 – Farson-Eden 39 (Boys)

Manila, Utah 65 – Rawlins 50 (Boys)

Thunder Basin 56 – Evanston 29 (Boys)

Pinedale 75 – Cheyenne South 51 (Boys)

Kelly Walsh 63 – Lyman 43 (Boys)

Star Valley 67 – Natrona County 43 (Boys)

Jackson 67 – Mountain View 32 (Boys)

Riverton 60 – Grace, Idaho 41 (Boys)

Pinedale 55 – Kelly Walsh 50 (Girls)

Rawlins 53 – Cheyenne South 49 (Girls)

Thunder Basin 35 – Star Valley 32 (Girls)

Mountain View 53 – Riverton 34 (Girls)

Lyman 50 – Jackson 5 (Girls)

Green River 59 – Bear Lake, Idaho 39 (Girls)

Mountain View 55 – Rock Springs 41 (Girls)

Thunder Basin 57 – Evanston 39 (Girls)





Saturday Area High School Basketball – Flaming Gorge Tournament

9:40 a.m. – Farson-Eden vs. Bear Lake, Idaho (Boys – RSHS)

9:40 a.m. – Mountain View vs. Jackson (Girls – GRHS)

9:40 a.m. – Lyman vs. Riverton (Girls – Lincoln Middle School)

11:20 a.m. – Thunder Basin vs. Rock Springs (Boys – RSHS)

11:20 a.m. – Kelly Walsh vs. Thunder Basin (Girls – GRHS)

11:20 a.m. – Pinedale vs. Cheyenne South (Girls – Lincoln Middle School)

1 p.m. – Kelly Walsh vs. Westside, Idaho (Boys – GRHS)

1 p.m. – Natrona County vs. Jackson (Boys – Lincoln Middle School)

1 p.m. – Lyman vs. Cheyenne South (Boys – RSHS)

2:40 p.m. – Evanston vs. Grace, Idaho (Boys – GRHS)

2:40 p.m. – Riverton vs. Mountain View (Boys – RSHS)

2:40 p.m. – Star Valley vs. Rawlins (Girls – Lincoln Middle School)

4:20 p.m. – Rawlins vs. Green River (Boys – GRHS)

4:20 p.m. – Rock Springs vs. Bear Lake, Idaho (Girls – RSHS)

4:20 p.m. – Pinedale vs. Manila, Utah (Boys – Lincoln Middle School)

6 p.m. – Lyman vs. Green River (Girls – GRHS)

6 p.m. – Evanston vs. Pinedale (Girls – Lincoln Middel School)

Friday Area High School Boys Swimming

Green River, Rock Springs, Lyman, and other teams competed in the Green River Pre-Invite. No team scores were kept.

Saturday Area High School Boys Swimming

Green River Invitational featuring Green River, Rock Springs, Lyman, and six other teams

Saturday Area High School Wrestling

Rock Springs continues at the Pat Weede Memorial in Gillette