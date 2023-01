Friday area high school scores/ Saturday schedule

January 7, 2023

Friday Area High School Basketball

Natrona County51 – Rock Springs 48 (Boys)

Cheyenne South 71 – Green River 69 (Boys)

Kemmerer 43 – Farson-Eden 38 (Boys)

Thermopolis 48 – Lyman 42 (Boys)

Buffalo 74 – Mountain View 62 (Boys)

Natrona County 53 – Rock Springs 46 (Girls)

Green River 62 – Cheyenne South 48 (Girls)

Mountain View 58 – Worland 30 (Girls)

Lyman 71 – Thermopolis 37 (Girls)

Farson-Eden 40 – Evanston Freshman 28 (Girls)

Kemmerer 40 – Farson-Eden 20 (Girls)





Saturday Area High School Basketball

Fossil County Classic in Kemmerer

Farson-Eden vs. Star Valley Sophomores (Boys)

Farson-Eden vs. Big Piney (Girls)

James Johnson Winter Classic in Cheyenne and Laramie

Rock Springs vs. Bear Creek, Colorado (Boys)

Rock Springs vs. Cheyenne Central (Boys)

Rock Springs vs. Cheyenne Central (Girls)

Green River vs. Sheridan (Boys)

Green River vs. Sheridan (Girls)





Rawlins Winter Classic

Lyman vs. Buffalo (Boys)

Lyman vs. Rawlins (Boys)

Mountain View vs. Big Piney (Boys)

Mountain View vs. Worland (Boys)

Pinedale Winter Classic

Mountain View vs. Rawlins (Girls)

Mountain View vs. Thermopolis (Girls)

Lyman vs. Buffalo (Girls)

Saturday Area High School Wrestling

Rock Springs, Green River, Lyman, and Mountain View at the Touornament of Champions meet in Veranl, Utah.

Saturday Area High School Boys Swimming

Rock Springs, Green River, and Lyman at the Evanston Invite.