Friday area high school scores, Saturday schedule

December 9, 2023
Friday Area High School Basketball
Boys
Buffalo 60 – Rock Springs 32
Natrona County 56 – Green River 41
Farson-Eden 55 – Mountain View 50 (OT)
Wind River 56 – Farson-Eden 53
Lovell 64 – Bg Piney 60
Girls
Green River 54 – Natrona County 42
Buffalo 54 – Rock Springs 19
Kemmerer 42 – Farson-Eden 31
Mountain View 60 – Farson-Eden 18
Mountain View 67 – Big Piney 24
Lyman 56 – Lovell 45
Saturday Area High School Basketball
Boys
Green River vs. Laramie (at Casper)
Rock Springs vs. Campbell County (at Gillette)
Fason Eden vs. Big Piney (at Lyman)
Mountain View vs. Lovell (at Mountain View)
Lyman vs. Uintah, Utah (at Lyman)
Girls
Green River vs. Laramie (at Casper)
Rock Springs vs. Campbell County (at Gillette)
Lyman vs. Cokeville (at Lyman)
Lovell vs. Mountain View (at Mountain View)
Fasron-Eden vs. Big Piney (at Mountain View)
Friday Area Boys High School Wrestling
Results from the Charlie Lake Duals at Cheyenne East
Rock Springs 57 – Valley, Colorado 24
Rock Springs 53 – Rawlins 30
Rock Springs 39 – Mead, Colorado 36
Rock Springs 56 – Thompson Valley, Colorado 15
Rock Springs 65 – Kelly Walsh 12
Results from the Wasatch Duals in Heber City, Utah
Green River went 1-3 in dual matches. No scores available
Saturday Area High School Wrestling
Rock Springs at Charlie Lake Invite in Cheyenne
Green River at Wasatch Duals in Heber City, Utah
Lyman and Mountain View at North Logan, Utah
Saturday Area High School Boys Swimming
Green River at Laramie Pentathlon
Lyman at Rawlins Pentathlon