Friday area high school scores, Saturday schedule

December 9, 2023

Friday Area High School Basketball

Boys

Buffalo 60 – Rock Springs 32

Natrona County 56 – Green River 41

Farson-Eden 55 – Mountain View 50 (OT)

Wind River 56 – Farson-Eden 53

Lovell 64 – Bg Piney 60

Girls

Green River 54 – Natrona County 42

Buffalo 54 – Rock Springs 19

Kemmerer 42 – Farson-Eden 31

Mountain View 60 – Farson-Eden 18

Mountain View 67 – Big Piney 24

Lyman 56 – Lovell 45





Saturday Area High School Basketball

Boys

Green River vs. Laramie (at Casper)

Rock Springs vs. Campbell County (at Gillette)

Fason Eden vs. Big Piney (at Lyman)

Mountain View vs. Lovell (at Mountain View)

Lyman vs. Uintah, Utah (at Lyman)

Girls

Green River vs. Laramie (at Casper)

Rock Springs vs. Campbell County (at Gillette)

Lyman vs. Cokeville (at Lyman)

Lovell vs. Mountain View (at Mountain View)

Fasron-Eden vs. Big Piney (at Mountain View)

Friday Area Boys High School Wrestling

Results from the Charlie Lake Duals at Cheyenne East

Rock Springs 57 – Valley, Colorado 24

Rock Springs 53 – Rawlins 30

Rock Springs 39 – Mead, Colorado 36

Rock Springs 56 – Thompson Valley, Colorado 15

Rock Springs 65 – Kelly Walsh 12

Results from the Wasatch Duals in Heber City, Utah

Green River went 1-3 in dual matches. No scores available

Saturday Area High School Wrestling

Rock Springs at Charlie Lake Invite in Cheyenne

Green River at Wasatch Duals in Heber City, Utah

Lyman and Mountain View at North Logan, Utah

Saturday Area High School Boys Swimming

Green River at Laramie Pentathlon

Lyman at Rawlins Pentathlon