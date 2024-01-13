Friday area high school scores, Saturday schedule

Wo4News photo

January 13, 2024

Friday Area High School Basketball

Boys and Girls

Mountain View at Lander – rescheduled for January 30

Farson-Eden at Little Snake River – postponed with no make-up date announced

Evanston at Lyman – rescheduled for January 19

Saturday Area High School Basketball

Boys and Girls

Rock Springs at Laramie – canceled

Farson-Eden at Encampment

Friday Area High School Wrestling

Boy Varsity Duals for the Thoman Memorial Invitational

Green River 44 – Laramie 33

Green River 54 – Big Piney 24

Green River 57 – Salem Hills 24

Green River vs. Cokeville – canceled due to weather

Rock Springs 70 – Cheyenne South 12

Rock Springs 64 – Mountain View 18

Rock Springs 57 – Worland 24

Rock Springs 65 – Grantsville, Utah 18

Worland 42 – Mountain View 42 (Worland wins tie-breaker)

Grantsville, Utah vs. Mountain View – no result

Uintah, Utah (2) 44 – Lyman 33

Rawlins 42 – Lyman 37

Cheyenne East 63 – Lyman 18

Rifle, Colorado 34 – Lyman 33

Saturday Area High School Wrestling

Boy Varsity Duals for the Thoman Memorial Invitational

Green River vs. Roosevelt, Colorado (at GRHS)

Rock Springs vs. Evanston (at Green River Rec Center)

Mountain View vs. Cheyenne South (at Green River Rec Center)

Lyman vs. Kemmerer (at Green River Rec Center)

The top teams for each of the four pools will advance to the Championship Semi-final at Green River High School. The Championship Finals will follow.

Friday Area High School Boys Swimming and Diving

Rock Springs at Cheyenne South Duals – no results

Green River at Laramie Duals – no results

Saturday Area High School Boys Swimming and Diving

Rock Springs and Green River at Cheyenne Invitational at East High School

Lyman at the Pinedale Invitational