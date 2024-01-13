Friday area high school scores, Saturday schedule

January 13, 2024
Friday Area High School Basketball
Boys and Girls
Mountain View at Lander – rescheduled for January 30
Farson-Eden at Little Snake River – postponed with no make-up date announced
Evanston at Lyman – rescheduled for January 19
Saturday Area High School Basketball
Boys and Girls
Rock Springs at Laramie – canceled
Farson-Eden at Encampment
Friday Area High School Wrestling
Boy Varsity Duals for the Thoman Memorial Invitational
Green River 44 – Laramie 33
Green River 54 – Big Piney 24
Green River 57 – Salem Hills 24
Green River vs. Cokeville – canceled due to weather
Rock Springs 70 – Cheyenne South 12
Rock Springs 64 – Mountain View 18
Rock Springs 57 – Worland 24
Rock Springs 65 – Grantsville, Utah 18
Worland 42 – Mountain View 42 (Worland wins tie-breaker)
Rock Springs 64 -Mountain View 18
Grantsville, Utah vs. Mountain View – no result
Uintah, Utah (2) 44 – Lyman 33
Rawlins 42 – Lyman 37
Cheyenne East 63 – Lyman 18
Rifle, Colorado 34 – Lyman 33
Saturday Area High School Wrestling
Boy Varsity Duals for the Thoman Memorial Invitational
Green River vs. Roosevelt, Colorado (at GRHS)
Rock Springs vs. Evanston (at Green River Rec Center)
Mountain View vs. Cheyenne South (at Green River Rec Center)
Lyman vs. Kemmerer (at Green River Rec Center)
The top teams for each of the four pools will advance to the Championship Semi-final at Green River High School. The Championship Finals will follow.
Friday Area High School Boys Swimming and Diving
Rock Springs at Cheyenne South Duals – no results
Green River at Laramie Duals – no results
Saturday Area High School Boys Swimming and Diving
Rock Springs and Green River at Cheyenne Invitational at East High School
Lyman at the Pinedale Invitational