Friday Area High School Scores/Saturday Schedule

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Feb. 15, 2020) — Here are the results of Friday’s area high school sports and Saturday’s schedule.

 

Friday Area Girls Basketball

Riverton at Green River postponed

Rock Springs 57 – Jackson 46

Saratoga 57 – Farson-Eden 44

Lyman 53 – Mountain View 42

Lander 42 – Pinedale 37

Wind River 56 – Kemmerer 42

Friday Area Boys Basketball

Riverton at Green River postponed

Rock Springs 61 – Jackson 54

Fasron-Eden 69 – Saratoga 64

Mountain View 61 – Lyman 44

Kemmerer 56 – Wind River 41

 

Saturday Area Girls Basketball

Cody at Green River

Rock Springs at Star Valley

Encampment at Farson-Eden

Big Piney at Lander

Lovell at Thermopolis

Kemmerer at Shoshoni

 

Saturday Area Boys Basketball

Cody at Green River

Rock Springs at Star Valley

Encampment at Farson-Eden

Big Piney at Lander

Lovell at Thermopolis

Kemmerer at Shoshoni

Saturday Area Wrestling

Rock Springs at Casper Kelly Walsh and Casper Natrona

Saturday Area Boys Swimming

None

 

 

