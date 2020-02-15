Friday Area High School Scores/Saturday Schedule

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Feb. 15, 2020) — Here are the results of Friday’s area high school sports and Saturday’s schedule.
Friday Area Girls Basketball
Riverton at Green River postponed
Rock Springs 57 – Jackson 46
Saratoga 57 – Farson-Eden 44
Lyman 53 – Mountain View 42
Lander 42 – Pinedale 37
Wind River 56 – Kemmerer 42
Friday Area Boys Basketball
Riverton at Green River postponed
Rock Springs 61 – Jackson 54
Fasron-Eden 69 – Saratoga 64
Mountain View 61 – Lyman 44
Kemmerer 56 – Wind River 41
Saturday Area Girls Basketball
Cody at Green River
Rock Springs at Star Valley
Encampment at Farson-Eden
Big Piney at Lander
Lovell at Thermopolis
Kemmerer at Shoshoni
Saturday Area Boys Basketball
Cody at Green River
Rock Springs at Star Valley
Encampment at Farson-Eden
Big Piney at Lander
Lovell at Thermopolis
Kemmerer at Shoshoni
Saturday Area Wrestling
Rock Springs at Casper Kelly Walsh and Casper Natrona
Saturday Area Boys Swimming
None