Friday Area High School Scores/Saturday’s Schedule

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Feb. 8, 2020) — Here are the results of area high school sports for Friday, Feb. 7 and the schedule for Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020.
Friday Area Girls Basketball
Little Sake River 45 – Farson-Eden 38
Lovell at Big Piney – Canceled
Powell at Pinedale – Canceled
Kemmerer at Mountain View – Canceled
Friday Area Boys Basketball
Little Snake River 41 – Farson-Eden 36
Lovell at Big Piney – Canceled
Powell at Pinedale – Canceled
Kemmerer at Mountain View – Canceled
Saturday Area Girls Basketball
Green River at Casper Kelly Walsh
Evasnton at Rock Springs
Farson-Eden at St. Stephens
Mountain View at Lander
Powell at Big Piney – Canceled
Lovell at Pinedale – Canceled
Saturday Area Boys Basketball
Green River at Casper Kelly Walsh
Evasnton at Rock Springs
Farson-Eden at St. Stephens
Mountain View at Lander
Powell at Big Piney – Canceled
Lovell at Pinedale – Canceled
Area Boys Swimming
Rock Springs and Green River completing in the 4A West Conference Meet in Green River
Area Wrestling
Green River and Rock Springs competing in the Southwest 4A Conference Duals in Rock Springs.