Friday Area High School Scores/Saturday’s Schedule

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Feb. 8, 2020) — Here are the results of area high school sports for Friday, Feb. 7 and the schedule for Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020.

Friday Area Girls Basketball

Little Sake River 45 – Farson-Eden 38

Lovell at Big Piney – Canceled

Powell at Pinedale – Canceled

Kemmerer at Mountain View – Canceled

Friday Area Boys Basketball

Little Snake River 41 – Farson-Eden 36

Lovell at Big Piney – Canceled

Powell at Pinedale – Canceled

Kemmerer at Mountain View – Canceled

Saturday Area Girls Basketball

Green River at Casper Kelly Walsh

Evasnton at Rock Springs

Farson-Eden at St. Stephens

Mountain View at Lander

Powell at Big Piney – Canceled

Lovell at Pinedale – Canceled

Saturday Area Boys Basketball

Green River at Casper Kelly Walsh

Evasnton at Rock Springs

Farson-Eden at St. Stephens

Mountain View at Lander

Powell at Big Piney – Canceled

Lovell at Pinedale – Canceled

Area Boys Swimming

Rock Springs and Green River completing in the 4A West Conference Meet in Green River

Area Wrestling

Green River and Rock Springs competing in the Southwest 4A Conference Duals in Rock Springs.