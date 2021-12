Friday area high school sports results/Saturday schedule

December 18, 2021

Friday Area High School Basketball Results

Flaming Gorge Basketball Tournament

Casper Natrona 42 – Mountain View 32 (Boys)

Thunder Basin 73 – Lyman 25 (Boys)

Casper Natrona 39 – Farson-Eden 28 (Boys)

Green River 63 – Torrington 38 (Boys)

Laramie 57 – Mountain View 46 (Boys)

Rock Springs 58 – Fruita, Colorado 55 (Boys)

Casper Kelly Walsh 39 – Mountain View 31 (Girls)

Riverton 41 – Farson-Eden 21 (Girls)

Lyman 70 – Cheyenne South 35 (Girls)

Green River 60 vs. Bear Lake, Idaho 40 (Girls)

Grace, Idaho 50 – Rock Springs 45 (Girls)



Friday Area High School Wrestling

Rock Springs and Green River at Pat Weede Memorial in Gillette – No results available

Friday Area High School Boys Swimming

Green River, Rock Springs, and Lyman at Green River Pre-Invite

Team results – 1. Laramie 395.5 points, 2. Rock Springs 210, 3.Evanston 160.5, 4. Green River 152.5, 5. Rawlins 139, 6.Lyman 136.5, 7. Kemmerer 110

Saturday Area High School Basketball

Flaming Gorge Basketball Tournament

Mountain View vs. Torrington (Boys) 8 a.m. (Lincoln Middle School)

Lyman vs. Cheyenne South (Boys) 11:20 a.m. (RSHS)

Farson-Eden vs. Casper Kelly Walsh (GRHS)

Rock Springs vs. Thunder Basin (Boys) 1 p.m.

Green River vs. Rawlins (Boys) 6 p.m.

Mountain View vs. Thunder Basin (Girls) 8 a.m. (GRHS)

Lyman vs. Caper Natrona (Girls) 9:40 a.m. (GRHS)

Farson-Ede vs. Bear Lake, Idaho (Girls) 9:40 a.m. (RSHS)

Green River vs. Torrington (Girls) 11:20 a.m. (GRHS)

Lyman vs. Torrington (Girls) 4:20 p.m. (GRHS)

Rock Springs vs. Rawlins (Girls) 4:20 p.m. (RSHS)

Saturday Area High School Boys Swimming

Green River Invitational – featuring Green River, Rock Springs, Lyman, and five other teams.