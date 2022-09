Friday area high school sports results/Saturday Schedule

September 3, 2022

Friday Area High School Football

Thunder Basin 36 – Rock Springs 21

Lander 44 – Green River 16

Mountain View 26 – Wheatland 7

Bear Lake Idaho 28 – Lyman 0

Farson-Eden is idle this week

Friday Area High School Volleyball

Rocks Springs 2 – Jordan, Utah 0 (at Evanston)

Syracuse, Utah 2 – Rock Springs 0 (at Evanston)

Rock Springs 2 – Waterford, Utah 0 (at Evanston)

Rock Springs vs. Stansbury, Utah (at Evanston) – No Score

Green River 2 – APA Draper, Utah 0 (at Evanston)

Green River 2 – Stansbury, Utah 0 (at Evanston)

Green River 2 – North Summit, Utah 0 (at Evanston)

Green River 2 – Juan Diego 0 (at Evanston)

Mountain View vs. South Summit, Utah (at Evanston) – No Score

Mountain View 2 – North Summit, Utah 0 (at Evanston)

Syracuse 2 – Mountain View 1 (at Evanston)

Mountain View vs. Stansbury, Utah (at Evanston) – No Score

Lyman 2 North Summit, Utah 0 (at Evanston)

Syracuse 2 – Lyman 0 (at Evanston)

Lyman vs. APA Draper, Utah (at Evanston) – No Score

Lyman vs. Jordan, Utah (at Evanston) – No Score

Saturday Area High School Volleyball

Rock Springs vs. APA Draper (at Evanston)

Rock Springs vs. Juan Diego (at Evanston)

Rock Springs vs. Grace (at Evanston)

Rock Springs vs. South Summit (at Evanston)

Green River vs. Grace (at Evanston)

Green River vs. Spanish Fork (at Evanston)

Green River vs. Syracuse 9at Evanston)

Green River vs. Jordan (at Evanston)

Lyman vs. Waterford (at Evanston)

Lyman vs. Grace (at Evanston)

Lyman vs. Spanish Fork (at Evanston)

Lyman vs. Stansbury (at Evanston)

Mountain View vs. Jordan (at Evanston)

Mountain View vs. Grace (at Evanston)

Mountain View vs. Juan Diego (at Evanston)

Mountain View vs. Waterford (at Evanston)

Saturday Area High School Tennis

Laramie at Green River

Friday Area High School Swimming

Green River Invitational #1 Team Scores – 1. Green River 353, 2. Lander 264, 3. Rock Springs 161, 4. Cheyenne East 153, 5. Kemmerer 135, 6. Evanston 113, 7. Lyman 81, 8. Riverton 75.

Local Highlights – 200 Yard Medley Relay – 1. 200 Yard Medley Relay – Green River, 200 Yard IM – 1. Tavia Arnell (GR), 50 Yard Freestyle – 1. Tanith Smith (GR), 1 Meter Diving – 1. Ana Sorenson (RS), 100 Yard Butterfly – 1. Tavia Arnell, 500 Yard Freestyle – 1. Tanith Smith (GR), 100 Yard Breaststroke – 1. Brianna Uhrig, 400 Yard Freestyle Relay – 1. Green River.

Saturday Area High School Swimming

Green River Invitational #2 featuring Cheyenne East, Evanston, Green River, Kemmerer, Lander, Lyman, Riverton, and Rock Springs.

Friday Area High School Golf

Girls Team Scores from Rawlins – 1. Cheyenne Central, 2. Rock Springs, 3. Douglas, 4. Laramie, 5. Torrington

Local Highlights – 2. Hanni Park, Rock Springs (86 – 82 – 168 total)

Boys Team Scores from Rawlins – 1. Cheyenne Central, 2. Cheyenne East, 3. Rock Springs, 4. Torrington, 5.Laramie, 6. Douglas

Local Highlights – 4. Peyton Jenkins, Rock Springs (76 – 78 – 154 total)

Green River at Lander – No Results Available

Saturday Area High School Cross Country

Green River, Rock Springs, and Lyman at Soda Springs, Idaho