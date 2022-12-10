Friday area high school sports results/Saturday schedule

December 10, 2022

Friday Area High School Basketball

Rock Springs 62 – Buffalo 49 (Boys in Gillette)

Buffalo 63 – Rock Springs 34 (Girls in Gillette)

Natrona County 62 – Green River 45 (Boys in Casper)

Natrona County 58 – Green River 57 (Girls in Casper)

Ririe, Idaho 59 – Lyman 48 (Boys)

Lyman 60 – Big Piney 11 (Girls)

Cokeville 52 – Mountain View 47 (Boys)

Mountain View 63 – Farson-Eden 8 (Girls)

Mountain View 45 – Little Snake River 34 (Girls)

Big Piney 60 – Farson-Eden 55 (Boys)

Saturday Area High School Basketball Schedule

Green River vs. Cheyenne East (Boys in Casper)

Rock Springs vs. Worland (Boys in Gillette)

Farson-Eden vs. Kemmerer (Boys in Lyman)

Mountain View vs. Kemmerer (Boys in Mountain View)

Lyman vs. Farson-Eden (Boys in Lyman)

Saturday Area High School Wrestling

Rock Springs continues competition in Cheyenne

Green River continues completion in Heber City, Utah

Friday Area High School Boys Swimming

Team scores from the Laramie Relays – 1. Laramie 440, 2. Sheridan 410, 3. Green River and Casper Kelly Walsh 400, 5. Cheyenne East 272, 6. Rock Springs 216, 7. Cheyenne South 184, 8. Campbell County 152, 9. Natrona County 90.

Lyman Invite team scores – Kemmerer 151, Lyman 134, Sublette County 126

Saturday Area High School Boys Swimming

Rock Springs and Green River at the Laramie Pentathlon

Lyman at Rawlins Pentathlon



