Friday area high school sports schedule

September 2, 2022

Thursday Area High School Tennis

Green River 3 – Rawlins 2 (Girls)

GR Winners – Flores (#2 Singles) Skinner/Gomez (#1 Doubles), Gomez/Harris (#2 Doubles)

Green River 5 – Rawlins 0 (Boys)

GR Winners – Cordova (#1 Singles), Arnell (#2 Singles), Friel/Terrill (#1 Doubles), Ross/Wilson (#2 Doubles), Archibald/Nielsen (#3 Doubles)

Friday Area High School Football

Thunder Basin at Rock Springs 6 p.m.

Lander at Green River 7 p.m.

Lyman at Bear Lake, Idaho

Mountain View at Wheatland

Farson-Eden is idle this week

Friday Area High School Volleyball

Rocks Springs vs. Jordan, Utah (at Evanston)

Rock Springs vs. Syracuse, Utah (at Evanston)

Rock Springs vs. Waterford, Utah (at Evanston)

Rock Springs vs. Stansbury, Utah (at Evanston)

Green River vs. APA Draper, Utah (at Evanston)

Green River vs. Stansbury, Utah (at Evanston)

Green River vs. North Summit, Utah (at Evanston)

Green River vs. Juan Diego (at Evanston)



Mountain View vs. South Summit, Utah (at Evanston)

Mountain View vs. North Summit, Utah (at Evanston)

Mountain View vs. Syracuse, Utah (at Evanston)

Mountain View vs. Stansbury, Utah (at Evanston)

Lyman vs. North Summit, Utah (at Evanston)

Lyman vs. Syracuse, Utah (at Evanston)

Lyman vs. APA Draper, Utah (at Evanston)

Lyman vs. Jordan, Utah (at Evanston)

Friday Area Girls Swimming

Green River, Rock Springs, and Lyman at Green River Invitational at 3 p.m. Other teams scheduled to complete are Cheyenne East, Evanston, Kemmerer, Lander, and Riverton.

Friday Area Golf

Green River at Lander Invitational

Rock Springs at Rawlins Invitational