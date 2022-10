October 28, 2022

Friday Area High School Football

Rock at Cheyenne Central (4A Playoffs)

Burns at Lyman (2A Playoffs)

Mountain View at Big Horn (2A Playoffs)

Friday Area High School Volleyball

Rock Springs vs. Jackson (4A West Regionals)

Casper Kelly Walsh vs. Green River (4A West Regionals)

(Winners will play a second game later today)

Lyman vs. Worland (3A Regionals)

Mountain View vs. Thermopolis (3A Regionals)

(Winners will play a second game later today)