Friday area high school sports schedule

Friday Area High School Basketball
Green River at Thunder Basin (Boys and Girls)
Lyman at Evanston (Boys and Girls)
Friday Area High School Wrestling
The two-day, 17-team Thomas-Jackman wrestling tournament will begin today. Wrestling matches will take place at Green River High School, the Green River Rec. Center, and Rock Springs High School. Green River, Rock Springs, Mountain View, and Lyman will be among the teams competing.
Friday Area High School Boy’s Swimming
Green River at the Cheyenne East Duals
Rock Springs at the Cheyenne South
Lyman hosting the four-team Lyman Invite