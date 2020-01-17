Friday Area High School Sports Schedule for Jan. 17, 2020

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Jan. 17, 2020) — Here is the schedule area high school sports for Friday, Jan. 17, 2020.

Area Girls Basketball

Green River at Thunder Basin

Farson-Eden at Little Snake River

Lyman at Star Valley

Mountain View at Evanston

Pinedale at Kemmerer

Lovell vs. Burlington at Big Horn Classic

Lovell vs. Powell at Big Horn Classic

Area Boy Basketball

Green River at Thunder Basin

Farson-Eden at Little Snake River

Pinedale at Kemmerer

Mountain View at Kemmerer

Lyman at Star Valley

Shoshoni vs. Lovell at Big Horn Classic

Greybull vs. Lovell at Big Horn Classic

Area Wrestling

Rock Springs, Green River, Lyman at Rockwell Rumble in Farmington, UT.

Kemmerer at Tiger-Grizz Wrestling Tournament in Idaho Fall, ID.

Area Boys Swimming

Green River at 4A Duals at Cheyenne South

Rock Springs at 4A Duals at Cheyenne Central

Lyman at Kemmerer