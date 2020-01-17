Friday Area High School Sports Schedule for Jan. 17, 2020

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Jan. 17, 2020) — Here is the schedule area high school sports for Friday, Jan. 17, 2020.
Area Girls Basketball
Green River at Thunder Basin
Farson-Eden at Little Snake River
Lyman at Star Valley
Mountain View at Evanston
Pinedale at Kemmerer
Lovell vs. Burlington at Big Horn Classic
Lovell vs. Powell at Big Horn Classic
Area Boy Basketball
Green River at Thunder Basin
Farson-Eden at Little Snake River
Pinedale at Kemmerer
Mountain View at Kemmerer
Lyman at Star Valley
Shoshoni vs. Lovell at Big Horn Classic
Greybull vs. Lovell at Big Horn Classic
Area Wrestling
Rock Springs, Green River, Lyman at Rockwell Rumble in Farmington, UT.
Kemmerer at Tiger-Grizz Wrestling Tournament in Idaho Fall, ID.
Area Boys Swimming
Green River at 4A Duals at Cheyenne South
Rock Springs at 4A Duals at Cheyenne Central
Lyman at Kemmerer