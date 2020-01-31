Friday Area High School Sports Schedule

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Jan. 31, 2020) — Here is the schedule for area high school teams for Friday, Jan. 31. 2020.
Friday Area Girls Basketball
Casper Kelly Walsh at Rock Springs
Cokeville at Farson- Eden
Lovell at Powell
Big Piney at Pinedale
Kemmerer at Wyoming Indian
Friday Area Boys Basketball
Casper Kelly Walsh at Rock Springs
Cokeville at Farson- Eden
Lovell at Powell
Big Piney at Pinedale
Kemmerer at Wyoming Indian
Friday Area Wrestling
Rock Springs, Green River, Big Piney, Kemmerer, Lovell, Lyman, Mountain View, and Pinedale at the Ron Thon Memorial meet in Riverton.
Friday Area Boys Swimming
Green River, Rock Springs, and Lyman at the the Laramie Pre-Invite.