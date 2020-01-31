Friday Area High School Sports Schedule

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Jan. 31, 2020) — Here is the schedule for area high school teams for Friday, Jan. 31. 2020.

Friday Area Girls Basketball

Casper Kelly Walsh at Rock Springs

Cokeville at Farson- Eden

Lovell at Powell

Big Piney at Pinedale

Kemmerer at Wyoming Indian

Friday Area Boys Basketball

Casper Kelly Walsh at Rock Springs

Cokeville at Farson- Eden

Lovell at Powell

Big Piney at Pinedale

Kemmerer at Wyoming Indian

Friday Area Wrestling

Rock Springs, Green River, Big Piney, Kemmerer, Lovell, Lyman, Mountain View, and Pinedale at the Ron Thon Memorial meet in Riverton.

Friday Area Boys Swimming

Green River, Rock Springs, and Lyman at the the Laramie Pre-Invite.