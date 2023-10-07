Friday area sports results/Saturday schedule

October 7, 2023

Friday Area High School Football

Rock Springs 50 – Cheyenne South 6

Jackson 30 – Green River 6

Mountain View 36 – Lovell 28

Lyman 38 – Thermopolis 12

Farson-Eden 64 – H.E.M. 12

Friday Area High School Volleyball

Star Valley 3 – Rock Springs 0

Riverton 3 – Green River 1

Mountain View 3 – Lovell 0 (at Conference Duals)

Mountain View 3 – Worland 1 (at Conference Duals)

Lyman 3 – Powell 2 (at Conference Duals)

Lyman 3 – Thermopolis 1 (at Conference Duals)

Farson-Eden 3 – Washakie 0 (at Basin Tournament)

Hulett 3 – Farson-Eden 0 (at Basin Tournament)

Saturday Area High School Volleyball Schedule

Jackson at Rock Springs at 12 p.m.

Green River at Cody

Lyman vs. Worland and Lovell (at Conference Duals)

Mountain View vs. Powell and Thermopolis (at Conference Duals)

Farson-Eden at a tournament in Burns

Friday Area High School Girls Swimming and Diving

Nothing scheduled

Saturday Area High School Girls Swimming and Diving

Rock Springs, Green River, and Lyman at Rawlins Invite

Friday Area High School Cross Country

Rock Springs Invite team scores:

Girls: 1. Evanston 26, Green River 62, Lyman 84, 4. Rock Springs 85, Mountain View 108

Top five girl’s placings: 1. Jocelyn Carpenter (Evanston), 2. Madison Murdock (GR), 3. Julia Barton (Evanston), 4. Isabelle Murdock (GR), 5. Aubrielle Maes (RS)

Boys: 1. Mountain View 35, Evanston 60, 3. Rock Springs 62, 4. Lyman 95, 5. Green River 119

Top five boy’s placings: 1. Ethan Sholey (RS), Bryan Brooks (RS), 3. Colt Henrie (Mt. View), 4. Nash Piekkola (Mt. View), 5. Breck Barton (Evanston)

Saturday Area High School Cross County

Nothing scheduled