October 6, 2023

Friday Area High School Football

Cheyenne South at Rock Springs 6 p.m

Green River at Jackson

Lyman at Thermopolis

Lovell at Mountain View 3:30 p.m.

Friday Area High School Volleyball

Star Valley at Rock Springs 6 p.m

Green River at Riverton

Lyman vs. Powell and Thermopolis (Conference Duals)

Mountain View vs. Lovell and Powell (Conference Duals)

Farson-Eden at a tournament in Basin