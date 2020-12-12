Friday High School Basketball Scores/Saturday Schedule

Advertisement

(December 12, 2020)

Friday Area High School Basketball Scores

Cheyenne Central at Rock Springs (Girls) – Canceled

Cheyenne Central 93 – Rock Springs 61 (Boys)

Laramie 56 – Green River 50 (Girls)

Lovell 43 – Big Horn 20 (Girls)

Lovell 65 – Big Horn 41 (Boys)

Pinedale 49 – Farson-Eden 19 (Girls)

Pinedale 76 – Little Snake River 56 (Boys)

Kemmerer 66 – Wind River 61 (Girls)

Kemmerer 65 – Wind River 61 (Boys)

Lyman 56 – Rich county, Utah 46 (Girls)

Lyman 68 – Farson-Eden 61 (Boys)

Ririe, Idaho 43 – Pinedale 31 (Girls)

Big Piney 73 – Little Snake River 24 (Boys)

Saturday Area High School Basketball Schedule



Cheyenne East at Rock Springs (Girls) – Canceled

Cheyenne East at Rock Springs (Boys)

Cheyenne South at Green River (Girls)

Cheyenne South at Green River (Boys)

Lovell at Douglas (Girls)

Lovell at Douglas (Boys)

Rich County, Utah at Mountain View (Girls)

Rich County, Utah at Mountain View (Boys)

Cokeville at Lyman (Girls)

Kemmerer vs. Cokeville (Boys at Lyman)

Pinedale vs Rich County, Utah (Boys at Mt. View)