Friday high school results/Saturday schedule

September 24, 2022

Friday Area High School Football

Cheyenne East 54 – Rock Springs 20

Powell 26 – Green River 14

Lyman 28 – Mountain View 10

Saturday Area High School Football

Farson-Eden at Dubois

Friday Area High School Volleyball

Jackson at Green River – No score available

Encampment 3 – Farson-Eden 1

Mountain View 3 – Kemmerer 0

Rock Springs vs. Cheyenne East (at Casper) – No score available

Rock Springs vs. Rawlins (at Casper) – No score available

Rock Springs vs. Natrona County (at Casper) – No score available

Saturday Area High School Volleyball

Mountain View at Big Piney

Rock Springs at Casper Tournament

Friday Area High School Girls Swimming

Sublette County 102 – Lyman 71

Kemmerer 102 – Lyman 75

Saturday Area High School Girls Swimming

Rock Springs, Green River, and Lyman at Evanston Invite

Friday Area High School Tennis

Wyoming State Tennis Championships in Gillette

Boys Team Scores: 1. Jackson 32, T3. Green River 19, 16. Rock Springs .5

Girls Team Scores: 1. Casper Kelly Walsh 36, 11. Rock Springs 6, 12. Green River 3

See more information here

Saturday Area High School Tennis

Green River concludes play at the Wyoming State Tennis Championships in Gillette

Friday Area High School Cross Country

From the Shana Ward Memorial in Saratoga

Girls Team Scores: 1. Green River 47, 6. Lyman 116, Rock Springs, and Mountain View did not have enough finishers to qualify for the team competition.

Top 10 Local Highlights: 1. Caprice Winn (MV), 2. Karly Sabey (Lyman), 5. Aubrielle Maes (RS), 6. Natalee Rudy (MV), 7. Isabella Murdock (GR), 10. Lily Murdoch (GR)

Boys Team Scores: Casper Kelly Walsh 39, 2. Mountain View 61, 5. Green River 128, 6. Rock Springs 132

Top 10 Local Highlights: 3. Nathan Stevenson (GR), 6. Ethan Sholey (RS), 10. Cash Henrie (MV)