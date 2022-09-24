Friday high school results/Saturday schedule

September 24, 2022
Friday Area High School Football
Cheyenne East 54 – Rock Springs 20
Powell 26 – Green River 14
Lyman 28 – Mountain View 10
Saturday Area High School Football
Farson-Eden at Dubois
Friday Area High School Volleyball
Jackson at Green River – No score available
Encampment 3 – Farson-Eden 1
Mountain View 3 – Kemmerer 0
Rock Springs vs. Cheyenne East (at Casper) – No score available
Rock Springs vs. Rawlins (at Casper) – No score available
Rock Springs vs. Natrona County (at Casper) – No score available
Saturday Area High School Volleyball
Mountain View at Big Piney
Rock Springs at Casper Tournament
Friday Area High School Girls Swimming
Sublette County 102 – Lyman 71
Kemmerer 102 – Lyman 75
Saturday Area High School Girls Swimming
Rock Springs, Green River, and Lyman at Evanston Invite
Friday Area High School Tennis
Wyoming State Tennis Championships in Gillette
Boys Team Scores: 1. Jackson 32, T3. Green River 19, 16. Rock Springs .5
Girls Team Scores: 1. Casper Kelly Walsh 36, 11. Rock Springs 6, 12. Green River 3
Saturday Area High School Tennis
Green River concludes play at the Wyoming State Tennis Championships in Gillette
Friday Area High School Cross Country
From the Shana Ward Memorial in Saratoga
Girls Team Scores: 1. Green River 47, 6. Lyman 116, Rock Springs, and Mountain View did not have enough finishers to qualify for the team competition.
Top 10 Local Highlights: 1. Caprice Winn (MV), 2. Karly Sabey (Lyman), 5. Aubrielle Maes (RS), 6. Natalee Rudy (MV), 7. Isabella Murdock (GR), 10. Lily Murdoch (GR)
Boys Team Scores: Casper Kelly Walsh 39, 2. Mountain View 61, 5. Green River 128, 6. Rock Springs 132
Top 10 Local Highlights: 3. Nathan Stevenson (GR), 6. Ethan Sholey (RS), 10. Cash Henrie (MV)