Friday high school results, Saturdays schedule

December 16, 2023

Friday Area High School Basketball

Boys

Green River 67 – Mountain View 49

Rock Springs 37 – Bear Lake, Idaho 36

Kelly Walsh 55 – Lyman 40

Farson-Eden 52 – Grace, Idaho 49

Girls

Thunder Basin 58 – Green River 51

Mountain View 52 – Rock Springs 30

Lyman 42 – Natrona County 35

Lyman 50 – Riverton 38

Manila, Utah 65 – Farson-Eden 38

Saturday Area High School Basketball

Boys

Rock Springs vs. Mountain View 9:40 a.m. (at RSHS)

Rock Springs vs. Rawlins 4:20 p.m. (at RSHS)

Green River vs. Lyman 4:20 p.m. (at GRHS)

Farson-Eden vs. Bear Lake, Idaho, 2:40 p.m. (at RSHS)

Girls

Rock Springs vs. Skyline, Idaho 11:20 a.m. (at RSHS)

Green River vs. Pinedale 6 p.m. (at GRHS

Mountain View vs. Natrona County 9:40 a.m. (at GRHS)

Friday Area High School Boys Swimming and Diving

Green River Pre-Invite Team Scores: 1. Evanston 342, 2. Rock Springs 234, 3. Green River 194, 4. Lyman 166, 5. Kemmerer 161, 6. Rawlins 113, 7. Sublette County 91 (top individual results here)

Saturday Area High School Boys Swimming and Diving

Green River Invitational featuring Green River, Rock Springs, Lyman, Jackson, Kemmerer, Lander, and Rawlins

Friday Area High School Wrestling

Lyman 72 – Rich County, Utah 6 (Boys)

Saturday Area High School Wrestling

Green River finishes competition at the Tournament of Champions meet in Reno, Nevada.

Rock Springs at the Worland tournament

Lyman and Mountain View at the Kemmerer tournament