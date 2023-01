Friday high school scores/Saturday schedule

Friday Area High School Basketball

Riverton 80 – Rock Springs 75 (Boys)

Pinedale 42 – Lyman 41 (Boys)

Lander 65 – Mountain View 41 (Boys)

Farson-Eden 52 – Encampment 38 (Boys)

Rock Springs 38 – Riverton 30 (Girls)

Lyman 58 – Pinedale 53 (Girls)

Mountain View 72 – Lander 35 (Girls)

Encampment 33 – Farson-Eden 28 (Girls)

Saturday Area High School Basketball

Jackson at Green River (Girls and Boys)

Cody at Rock Springs (Girls and Boys)

Mountain View at Pinedale (Girls and Boys)

Farson-Eden at Saratoga (Girls and Boys)

Friday Area High School Boy’s Swimming

Sublette County Quad Team Scores: 1. Evanston 87, Sublette County 34, Kemmerer 33, Lyman 26.

Saturday Area High School Boy’s Swiming

Green River, Rock Springs, and Lyman at the Bruce Gresly Invitational in Lander.

Saturday Area High School Wrestling

Rock Springs, Green River, Lyman, and Mountain View at the Lander Valley Invite.