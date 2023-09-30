Friday night football scores and other sports results

September 30, 2023
Friday Area High School Football
Natrona County 35 – Rock Springs 10
Cody 62 – Green River 7
Mountain View 17 – Cokeville 6
Lyman 38 – Kemmerer 7
Saturday Area High School Football
Burlington at Farson-Eden – 2 p.m.
Friday Area High School Volleyball
Rock Springs 3 – Riverton 1
Mountain View 3 – Lyman 1
Farson-Eden 1 – Encampment 1 (at Thermopolis tournament)
Farson-Eden 1 – Thermopolis 1 (at Thermopolis tournament)
Farson-Eden 1 Shoshoni 1 (at Thermopolis tournament)
Saturday Area High School Volleyball
Cody at Rock Springs at 2 p.m.
Star Valley at Green River at 1 p.m.
Mountain View at Pinedale
Farson-Eden at the Thermopolis tournament
Friday Area High School Girls Swimming and Diving
Green River at Cheyenne Central – No team scores were kept
Lyman finished in third place at the Lander Invite
Saturday Area High School Girls Swimming and Diving
Green River at Laramie
Rock Springs and Lyman at Pinedale
Friday Area High School Cross Country
Rock Springs, Green River, Lyman, and Mountain View at Evanston – No results available