Friday night football scores and other sports results

Rock Springs vs. Natrona County September 29, 2023 (Wyo4News photo)

September 30, 2023

Friday Area High School Football

Natrona County 35 – Rock Springs 10

Cody 62 – Green River 7

Mountain View 17 – Cokeville 6

Lyman 38 – Kemmerer 7

Saturday Area High School Football

Burlington at Farson-Eden – 2 p.m.

Friday Area High School Volleyball

Rock Springs 3 – Riverton 1

Mountain View 3 – Lyman 1

Farson-Eden 1 – Encampment 1 (at Thermopolis tournament)

Farson-Eden 1 – Thermopolis 1 (at Thermopolis tournament)

Farson-Eden 1 Shoshoni 1 (at Thermopolis tournament)

Saturday Area High School Volleyball

Cody at Rock Springs at 2 p.m.

Star Valley at Green River at 1 p.m.

Mountain View at Pinedale

Farson-Eden at the Thermopolis tournament

Friday Area High School Girls Swimming and Diving

Green River at Cheyenne Central – No team scores were kept

Lyman finished in third place at the Lander Invite

Saturday Area High School Girls Swimming and Diving

Green River at Laramie

Rock Springs and Lyman at Pinedale

Friday Area High School Cross Country

Rock Springs, Green River, Lyman, and Mountain View at Evanston – No results available