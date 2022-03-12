Friday results from the 4A and 3A state basketball tournaments

March 12, 2022

Friday 4A Wyoming State High School Basketball Championships

Star Valley 64 – Natrona County 35 (Boys – Natrona County eliminated)

Riverton 44 – Rock Springs 30 (Boys – Rock Springs eliminated)

Thunder Basin 41 – Kelly Walsh 39 (Boys)

Cheyenne East 56 – Sheridan 44 (Boys)

Campbell County 38 – Green River 33 (Girls – Green River eliminated)

Rock Springs 34 – Cheyenne Central 32 (Girls – Cheyenne Central eliminated)

Cody 63 – Thunder Basin 51 (Girls)

Cheyenne East 64 – Natrona County 49 (Girls)

Today

Star Valley vs. Riverton (Boys 5th Place game)

Kelly Walsh vs. Sheridan (Boys 3rd Place game)

Thunder Basin vs. Cheyenne East (Boys 4A State Championship game)

Campbell County vs. Rock Springs (Girls – 5th Place game)

Thunder Basin vs. Natrona County (Girls – 3rd Place game)

Cody vs. Cheyenne East (Girls – State Championship game)

Friday 3A Wyoming State High School Basketball Championships

Worland 59 – Thermopolis 52 (Boys – Thermopolis eliminated)

Lyman 49 – Kemmerer 45 (Boys – Kemmerer eliminated)

Douglas 59 – Powell 45 (Boys)

Rawlins 52 – Buffalo 47 (Boys)

Newcastle 58 – Mountain View 40 (Girls – Mountain View eliminated)

Torrington 59 – Pinedale 58 (Girls – Pinedale eliminated)

Douglas 41 – Lander 38 (Girls)

Lyman 37 – Buffalo 33 (Girls)

Today

Worland vs. Lyman (Boys – 5th Place game)

Powell vs. Buffalo (Boys – 3rd Place game)

Douglas vs. Rawlins (Boys – State Championship game)

Newcastle vs. Torrington (Girls – 5th Place game)

Lander vs. Buffalo (Girls – 3rd Place game)

Lyman vs. Douglas (Girls – 3A State Championship game)