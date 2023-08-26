Friday Scoreboard: Tigers, Eagles with football wins and other scores

Wyo4News Photo

August 26, 2023

Friday Area High School Football Scores

Rock Springs 52 – Casper Kelly Walsh 7

Lyman 36 – Malad, Idaho 14

Saturday Area High School Football Schedule

Mountain View at Green River 10 a.m.

Friday Area High School Volleyball

Green River 2 – Cheyenne South 0 (Cheyenne Invite)

Thunder Basin 2 – Green River 0 (Cheyenne Invite)

Green River 2 – Cheyenne Central 1 (Cheyenne Invite)



Laramie 2 – Rock Springs 0 (Cheyenne Invite)

Campbell County 2 – Rock Springs 0 (Cheyenne Invite)

Cheyenne East 2 – Rock Springs 0 (Cheyenne Invite)

Lyman 3 – Riverside 0 (Cokeville Invite)

Bear Lake, Idaho 3 – Lyman 2 (Cokeville Invite)

Lyman 3 – Kemmerer 0 (Cokeville Invite)



Mountain View 3 – Grace, Idaho 1 (Cokeville Invite)

Mountain View 3 – Rich, Utah 0 (Cokeville Invite)

Mountain View 3 – Star Valley 1 (Cokeville Invite)

Saturday Area High School Volleyball Schedule

Rock Springs and Green River conclude play at the Cheyenne Invitational

Lyman and Mountain View conclude play at the Cokeville Invitational

Friday Area High School Tennis

Rock Springs at Casper Kelly Walsh and Casper Natrona- no scores reported

Green River at Casper Natrona and Casper Kelly Walsh – no scores reported