Friday Scores: Area football, volleyball and more

Friday Area High School Football

Cheyenne East 68 – Rock Springs 7

Powell 44 – Green River 3

Mountain View 31 – Lyman 8

Dubois 60 – Farsen-Eden 14

Friday Area High School Volleyball

Rock Springs 2 – Cheyenne East 1 (at Casper Invite)

Rock Springs 2 – Big Horn 1 (at Casper Invite)

Rock Springs vs. Campbell County (score missing at Casper Invite)

Saturday Area High School Volleyball

Green River at Jackson

Rock Springs at Casper Invite

Farson-Eden at Little Snake River

Big Piney at Mountain View

Friday Area High School Girls Swimming and Diving

Green River 143 – Rock Springs 34 (dual meet)

Saturday Area High School Girls Swimming and Diving

Rock Springs, Green River, and Lyman at Evanston Invitational

Friday Area High School Cross Country

Area girls team scores from Saratoga meet – Rock Springs finished third with 78 points, Mountain View ended in fourth place with 111 points. Green River did not qualify for team standings.

Green River’s Isabella Murdoch (6th) and Madison Murdoch (7th) were the top area runners. Rock Springs’ Aubrielle Maes finished in tenth place.

Area boys team scores from the Saratoga meet – Mountain View finished third with 65 points, while Rock Springs was fourth with 95 points. Green River did not have enough runners to qualify for the team competition.

Ethan Sholey finished sixth, and Brock Brooks seventh for Rock Springs, with Dash Madsen (9th) and Colt Henri (10th) pacing Mountain View. Green River’s Jesse Kimball finished 24th.











