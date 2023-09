Friday Scores: Tigers & Wolves suffer football loses and other results

September 9, 2023

Friday Area High School Football

Campbell County 34 – Rock Springs 14

Rawlins 25 – Green River 12

Lyman 40 – Pinedale 0

Mountain View 24 – Richy County, Utah 6

Saturday Area High School Football

Farson-Eden at Encampment

Friday Area High School Volleyball

Cheyenne East 3 – Green River 0

Lyman 2 – Moorcroft 0 (at Rawlins)

Lyman 2 – Rawlins 0 (at Rawlins)

Mountain View 2 – Worland 0 (at Rawlins)

Mountain View 1 – Wheatland 1 (at Rawlins)

Mountain View 2 – Glenrock 0 (at Rawlins)

Farson-Eden at Saratoga and Encampment

Lyman at the Rawlins Invitational

Mountain View at the Rawlins Invitational

Friday Area High School Girls Swimming and Diving

Green River 104 – Lander 81 (dual meet)

Saturday Area High School Girls Swimming and Diving

Green River at the Powell Invitational

Rock Spring and Lyman at the Lyman Invitational

Friday Area High School Tennis

Green River 4 – Cheyenne South 1 (Boys)

Rock Springs 3 – Cheyenne South 2 (Boys)

(See individual results)

Saturday Area High School Tennis

Rock Springs at Cheyenne East and Cheyenne Central

Green River at Cheyenne East and Cheyenne Central