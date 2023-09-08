Friday Sports Schedule: Tigers and Eagles home for Friday football

September 8, 2023 — It’s another busy Friday for area high school sports teams.

Friday Area High School Football

Campbell County (1-1) at Rock Springs (1-1) 6 p.m.

Green River (1-1) at Rawlins (1-1)

Pinedale (1-0) at Mountain View (2-0) 4 p.m.

Mountain View (2-0) at Rich County, Utah (3-0)

Friday Area High School Volleyball

Green River at Cheyenne East

Lyman at the Rawlins Tournament

Mountain View at the Rawlins Tournament

Friday Area High School Tennis

Green River at Cheyenne South

Rock Springs at Cheyenne South

Friday Area High School Girls Swimming and Diving

Green River at Lander (dual meet)

Friday Area High School Golf

Green River will host the 3A West Conference Championship at the Rolling Green County Club in Green River. Green River, Cody, Evanston, Lander, Lovell, Lyman, Pinedale, and Powell are competing. The tournament will conclude on Saturday.

Rock Springs will be at the 4A West State Qualifer in Afton. Teams competing are Rock Springs, Jackson, Casper Kelly Walsh, Laramie, Natrona County, and Star Valley. The tournament will conclude on Saturday.

Friday Area High School Cross County

Rock Springs at Park City, Utah, for the PM run

Lyman and Mountain View at Park City, Utah, for the AM run