Advertisement

Tyler Johnson, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (November 10, 2020) – Election season is over, which means it’s time to take down signs supporting political candidates.

Advertisement

According to Cathy Green, the senior administrative planning technician for Rock Springs, the deadline to remove all elections signs and posts is Friday, Nov. 13.

Any questions can be addressed by contacting the planning and zoning committee at 307-352-1540.