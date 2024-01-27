Friday’s area basketball and swimming results, today’s schedule

January 27, 2024 — Wyo4News Staff

Friday Area High School Basketball

Rock Springs 46 – Casper Kelly Walsh 45 (Boys)

Casper Kelly Walsh 40 – Rock Springs 38 (Girls)



Saturday Area High School Basketball

Rock Springs at Cheyenne South (Boys and Girls)

Green River at Star Valley (Boys and Girls)

Mountain View at Lyman (Boys and Girls)

Saratoga at Farson-Eden (Boys and Girls)

Friday Area High School Boys Swimming and Diving

Area swimmers finishing in the top five at the Laramie Pre-Invitational:

200 Yard Freestyle: 1. Gunner Sieloff (RS)

50 Yard Free Style: 5. Timothy Stevens (RS)

100 Yard Free Style: 2. Gunnder Sieloff (RS)

500 Yard Free Style: 2. Noah Ribordy (RS), 5. Wesley Muir (RS)

100 Yard Breaststroke: 2. Tanner Thompson (RS)

** No team scores were kept for the event.

Lyman Invite Team Scores: 1. Evanston 176, Lyman 145, Sublette County 88, Kemmerer 73

Saturday Area High School Boys Swimming and Diving

Rock Springs and Green River at the Laramie Invitational

Lyman at the Kemmerer Invitational