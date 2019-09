Here are the area high school football scores from Friday, September 13, 2019.

Cheyenne Central 36 – Rock Springs 29

Rawlins 18 – Green River 7

Farson-Eden 32 – Encampment 7

Mountain View 52 – Big Piney 6

Lyman 38 – Kemmerer 7

Jackson 59 – Pinedale 6

Lovell 48 – Shoshoni 8