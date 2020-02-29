Friday’s area high school scores/Saturday’s schedule

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Feb. 29, 2020) — Here are the results from area high school sports for Friday, Feb. 28. and schedule for Saturday Feb. 29, 2020.

Friday Area Girls Basketball

Green River 60 – Star Valley 44

Little Snake River 56 – Farson-Eden 26 (1A West Regional)

Mountain View 60 – Big Piney 27

Lyman 47 – Pinedale 46

Lovell 40 – Powell 18

Wyoming Indian 58 – Kemmerer 12 (2A West Regional)

Friday Area Boys Basketball

Star Valley 92 – Green River 54

Encampment 63 – Farson-Eden 52 (1A West Regional)

Mountain View 47 – Big Piney 44

Lyman 62 – Pinedale 42

Lovell 53 – Powell 44

Rock Mountain 60 – Kemmerer 40 (2A West Regional)

Friday Area Wrestling

4A Wyoming State Wrestling Championship team scores after Friday’s semi-finals – 1. Casper Kelly Walsh 176 points, 2. Green River 162.5 points, 3. Cheyenne East 151 points, 8. Rock Springs 70 points

3A Wyoming State Wrestling Championship team scores after Friday’s semi-finals – 1. Star Valley 200 points, 2. Douglas 131 points, 3. Powell 122 points, 5. Lyman 87.5 points, 7. Pinedale 79.5 points, 15. Mountain View 28 points

2A Wyoming State Wrestling Championship team scores after Friday’s semi-finals – 1. Moorcroft 138 points, 2. Lovell 108 points, 3. Thermopolis 94 points, 6. Kemmerer 90 points, 13. Big Piney 58 points

Saturday Area Girls Basketball

Rock Springs at Casper Kelly Walsh

Farson-Eden vs. Burlington (1A West Regional)

Kemmerer vs. Wind River (2A West Regional)

Saturday Area Boys Basketball

Rock Springs at Casper Kelly Walsh

Farson-Eden vs. Cokeville (1A West Regional)

Kemmerer vs. Wind River (2A West Regional)

Saturday Area Wrestling

4A Wyoming State Wrestling Championships in Casper featuring Green River and Rock Springs

3A Wyoming State Wrestling Championships in Casper featuring Lyman, Pinedale, and Mountain View

2A Wyoming State Wrestling Championships in Casper featuring Lovell, Kemmerer and Big Piney