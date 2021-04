Advertisement

April 17, 2021

Friday Area Girls Soccer Scores

Rock Springs 6 – Natrona 0

Kelly Walsh 8 – Green River 0

Mountain View 3 – Powell 0

Cody 1 – Lyman 0 – Forfeit

Advertisement

Friday Area Boys Soccer Scores

Natrona 3 – Rock Springs 2

Kelly Walsh 8 – Green River 0

Powell 12 – Mountain View 0

Cody 1 – Lyman 0 Forfeit

Saturday Area Soccer Schedule

Kelly Walsh at Rock Springs 12 p.m. (Girls)

Natrona at Green River 10 a.m. (Girls)

Mountain View at Cody

Lyman at Powell

Worland at Pinedale