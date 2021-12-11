Friday’s area high school sports results/Saturday’s schedule

Friday Area High School Basketball

Oil City Tip-off in Casper

Laramie 58 – Green River 55 (Boys)

Kelly Walsh 67 – Rock Springs 38 (Boys)

Laramie 52 – Green River 45 (Girls)

Kelly Walsh 53 – Rock Springs 50 in overtime (Girls)



Bridger Valley Tournament

Lyman 76 – Cokeville 35 (Boys)

Mountain View 61 – Little Snake River 26 (Boys)

Farson-Eden 50 – Kemmerer 49 (Boys)

Farson-Eden 55 – Wind River 34 (Girls)

Lyman 70 – Cokeville 49 (Girls)

Mountain View 78 – Wind River 14 (Girls)

Friday Area High School Wrestling

Rock Springs at the Charlie Lake Duals in Cheyenne

Lyman at Evanston Invite

Green River at Wasatch Duals in Heber City, Utah

Friday Area Boys Swimming

Rock Springs and Green River at Laramie Relays were canceled due to closed roads

Lyman at Lyman Invitational

Saturday Area High School Baseball

Oil City Tip-Off in Casper

Green River vs. Cheyenne South (Boys)

Rock Springs vs. Laramie (Boys)

Green River vs. Cheyenne South (Girls)

Rock Springs vs. Laramie (Girls)

Bridger Valley Tournament

Lyman vs. Ririe, Idaho (Boys)

Mountain View vs. Ririe, Idaho (Boys)

Farson-Eden vs. Mountain View (Boys)

Lyman vs. South Fremont, Idaho (Girls)

Mountain View vs. Cokeville (Girls)

Farson-Eden vs. Lyman (Girls)

Saturday Area Boys Swimming

Green River and Rock Springs at Laramie Pentathlon were canceled due to closed roads

Lyman at Rawlins Pentathlon