Friday’s Area High School Sports Schedule for October 11, 2019

Here is what is happening in local high school sports for Friday, October 11, 2019
Local Football
Thunder Basing at Rock Springs 6:00 p.m.
Evanston at Green River 7:00 p.m.
Area Football
Mountain View at Lyman
Pinedale at Big Piney
Greybull at Lovell
Kemmerer at Glenrock
Local Volleyball
Jackson at Rock Springs 6:00 p.m.
Green River at Riverton
Area Volleyball
Lyman, Big Piney, Lovell, Mountain View, Pinedale and others at 3A West Volleyball Duals in Lyman
Farson-Eden at 1A Volleyball Jamboree in Dubois
Local Girls Swimming
Nothing scheduled for Friday