Friday’s Area High School Sports Schedule for October 11, 2019

Here is what is happening in local high school sports for Friday, October 11, 2019

Local Football

Thunder Basing at Rock Springs 6:00 p.m.

Evanston at Green River 7:00 p.m.

Area Football

Mountain View at Lyman

Pinedale at Big Piney

Greybull at Lovell

Kemmerer at Glenrock

Local Volleyball

Jackson at Rock Springs 6:00 p.m.

Green River at Riverton

Area Volleyball

Lyman, Big Piney, Lovell, Mountain View, Pinedale and others at 3A West Volleyball Duals in Lyman

Farson-Eden at 1A Volleyball Jamboree in Dubois

Local Girls Swimming

Nothing scheduled for Friday